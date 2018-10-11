Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week: Sonakshi Sinha looks like a vision as she walks the ramp

Sonakshi Sinha made quite a statement in this black dress. (Source: APH Images)

The first day of Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019 just concluded. Many celebrities from B-Town were in attendance and in what was a star-studded affair, the actors added glam to the event. Sonakshi Sinha, who was also spotted, walked the ramp looking like a vision in black for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

The Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor looked gorgeous in a sequined body-hugging gown by the designers. She carried the high thigh-slit with grace and poise. Smokey eyes, nude lipstick, and hair neatly parted at the centre completed the look.

“I just have to walk and show myself in front of camera. From make-up team to designers, they are the real people behind my look. The credits go to them,” the actor was quoted as saying as per a report in IANS. The desingers’ collection consisted of traditional and ethnic attires, all black in colour with silver embellishments on jackets, kurtas, and coats.

“Sonakshi is beautiful. She has so much talent in her. She is just gorgeous,” the designers said.

Sonakshi looked like a vision in black. (Source: APH Images)

Sonakshi Sinha pulled off the black sequin dress with elan. (Source: APH Images)

The actor also made quite a statement as she was spotted at the Elle awards this year. She donned a metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal and looked stunning. Black pumps and minimal make-up rounded out the look.

Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

[With inputs from IANS]

