Toggle Menu
Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week: We can’t take our eyes off Aditi Rao Hydari in this gorgeous handloom sarihttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/lotus-make-up-india-fashion-week-grand-finale-aditi-rao-hydari-sari-photos-diana-penty-sari-photos-5630664/

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week: We can’t take our eyes off Aditi Rao Hydari in this gorgeous handloom sari

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week: At the 'Grand Finale', both Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty sashayed down the ramp in traditional black and golden saris from their personal collection.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari photos, Aditi Rao Hydari latest, Aditi Rao Hydari pics, Aditi Rao Hydari sari, Aditi Rao Hydari Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week highlights
Aditi Rao Hydari at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. (Photo: APH Images)

The recently concluded Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 witnessed the ‘sari’ taking centre stage at the grand finale on March 16.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who walked down the ramp in her mother’s black and golden handloom sari looked breathtakingly beautiful. She personified elegance and it was refreshing to see her ensemble complemented with traditional Indian jewellery.

Even her make-up was perfect with a touch of blush on her cheeks, volumnized eyelashes and a beautiful pink lip shade. Hair pulled back into a neat ponytail added much charm to the look.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari photos, Aditi Rao Hydari latest, Aditi Rao Hydari pics, Aditi Rao Hydari sari, Aditi Rao Hydari Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week highlights
Aditi Rao Hydari in a handloom sari at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. (Photo: APH Images)
Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari photos, Aditi Rao Hydari latest, Aditi Rao Hydari pics, Aditi Rao Hydari sari, Aditi Rao Hydari Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week highlights
Aditi Rao Hydari stuns all at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. (Photo: APH Images)

“The grand finale pays homage to the adaptability ingrained in the warp and weft of this traditional fabric, which hasn’t lost its relevance pan-India despite Western onslaught. Today, the sari has seen many innovative and artisanal renditions to woo the modern, thinking woman in a youthful way,” FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

Advertising

Diana Penty too sashayed down the ramp in a black and golden Parsi Gara sari – a family hairloom. She rounded out her look with poker straight hair parted in the centre, a pearl and diamond neckpiece, minimal make-up and a bright red pout.

Diana Penty, Diana Penty photos, Diana Penty pics, Diana Penty latest, Diana Penty sari, Diana Penty Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week highlights
Diana Penty in a Parsi Gara sari at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. (Photo: APH Images)
Diana Penty, Diana Penty photos, Diana Penty pics, Diana Penty latest, Diana Penty sari, Diana Penty Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week highlights
Diana Penty’s sari is a family heirloom. (Photo: APH Images)
Diana Penty, Diana Penty photos, Diana Penty pics, Diana Penty latest, Diana Penty sari, Diana Penty Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week highlights
Diana Penty’s sari is simple yet striking. (Photo: APH Images)

The fashion extravaganza also saw Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Amyra Dastur and Kritika Kamra playing showstoppers. Dia Mirza walked for Ruchi Roongta and Rashi Agarwal, Kritika Kamra for Simmi Saboo, Amyra Dastur for Ashwini Reddy, and Sophie Chaudry for ‘Tisharth’ by Shivani.

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19)
Dia Mirza at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. (Photo: APH Images)
Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19)
Kritika Kamra at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. (Source: APH Images)
Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19)
Amyra Dastur at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. (Source: APH Images)
Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19)
Sophie Chaudry at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week. (Source: APH Images)

Karisma Kapoor too turned heads at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week as she turned showstopper for Sanjukta Dutta.

Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp for Assamese designer Sanjukta Dutta. (Source: APH Images)

Whose creation did you like the most?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Making the Shift
2 Alia Bhatt pulls off this colour block outfit with style
3 Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019 Day 3: Dia Mirza and Sophie Choudry walk the ramp as showstoppers