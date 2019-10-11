Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Day 2 sees stars taking the ramp by storm

The Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week for Spring/ Summer 2020 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi is no less than a celebration, based on the theme ‘MyFashionMyTribe’. Day 2 of LMIFW SS ’20 witnessed a colourful burst of trends, accessories and style.

Here are the highlights from Day 2 of LMIFW SS’20:

Hues of Spring: Sanjukta Dutta | Parul & Ashie | Yogita Kadam | Priya Machineni

Day 2 saw Bollywood celebs gracing the ramp for designers Sanjukta Dutta,Yogita Kadam and Priya Machineni.

Sanjukta Dutta presented her collection “Aakash”, inspired by the infinite sky and its numerous hues of blue, which symbolised the need for sensitisation on climate change. The blue on the Mulberry silk, in traditional motifs, also recalled a lush landscape. Actress Sharmila Tagore was a picture of grace as she walked the ramp in a blue Mekhla. Alongside her mother, Soha Ali Khan wore a stunning deep blue lehenga.

Yogita Kadam’s collection ‘PrãnãyRã’ broke all rules by beautifully incorporated symmetrical lines. The rich colour palette ranged from Yellow Iris, Island Paradise to Living Coral. The luxurious collection displayed a remarkable amalgamation of traditional thread work, beautifully arranged pearls and sequins on pure silks and organza. Actress Shibani Dandekar slayed the runway as the showstopper donning an aqua dress with golden embellishments and a light blue cape with ruffles.

Priya Machineni’s spring collection, known as Angular Garden, featured fine geometric shapes and delicate floral embroidery with elegant colours. The collection is especially made for sophisticated millennials. Shamita Shetty walked the ramp for Priya Machineni in a white shimmery lehenga and an off-shoulder blouse with dramatic sleeves. The look was completed with subtle makeup, white flowers pinned in the hair and a floral necklace.

Falguni Shane Peacock present Technogym

Much loved designers Falguni and Shane Peacock presented a pret collection that was worth travelling back into time for! The color pallete was eccentric and bold with hues of poppy red, twilight purple, moss green and turquoise. They kept softer tones too, like pool blue, ceramic, mint green and yolk yellow. We witnessed Yami Gautam stealing the show as she walked the ramp for the designers in a flowy off-shoulder gown, which gave glam rock athleisure vibes.