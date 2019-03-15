Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019 Day 2: Designers play with shades of white, black and ivory

Toggle Menu
Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019 Day 2: Designers like Prashant Verma, Samant Chauhan, and Nitin Bal Chauhan showcased their creations on the second day.

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019 Day 2: The four-day event started on March 13 (Source: APH Images)

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19), the four-day fashion extravaganza is currently underway in the capital. The first day of the event, which started on March 13, had designers Rahul Mishra, Samant Chauhan, Sahil Kocchar, Rina Dhaka, Shalini James, and Namrata Joshipura, among others showcasing their collections. The second day saw designs by Prashant Verma, Samant Chauhan, and also Nitin Bal Chauhan.

Colours like black and white dominated designer Nitin Bal Chauhan’s collection. Titled “White Chapel” the collection was inspired by the graphic novel From Hell by Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell. It also had traces of Jack the Ripper and set the grim mood immediately.

Nitin Bal Chauhan’s collection was titled White Chapel. (Source: APH Images)
Chauhan’s collection had a grim tone. (Source: APH Images)
Colours like black and white dominated Chauhan’s collection. (Source: APH Images)

Pranav Misra & Shyma Shetty’s collection Huemn was inspired by their travels in Kashmir. It also paid a heartfelt homage to the youth of the place, as the entire collection played with colours, contrasts and conveyed the message to look within.

The collection has been influenced by the designers’ travel to Kashmir. (Source: APH Images)
Prashant Verma also showcased his collection. (Source: APH Images)

Samant Chauhan’s collection captured contradicting moods like conflicts and harmony, truth and misinformation. Colours like white and ivory defined the collection.

Samant Chauhan’s collection was dominated by colours like white and ivory. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of their collections?

