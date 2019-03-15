Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019 Day 2: Designers play with shades of white, black and ivory

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19), the four-day fashion extravaganza is currently underway in the capital. The first day of the event, which started on March 13, had designers Rahul Mishra, Samant Chauhan, Sahil Kocchar, Rina Dhaka, Shalini James, and Namrata Joshipura, among others showcasing their collections. The second day saw designs by Prashant Verma, Samant Chauhan, and also Nitin Bal Chauhan.

Colours like black and white dominated designer Nitin Bal Chauhan’s collection. Titled “White Chapel” the collection was inspired by the graphic novel From Hell by Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell. It also had traces of Jack the Ripper and set the grim mood immediately.

Pranav Misra & Shyma Shetty’s collection Huemn was inspired by their travels in Kashmir. It also paid a heartfelt homage to the youth of the place, as the entire collection played with colours, contrasts and conveyed the message to look within.

Samant Chauhan’s collection captured contradicting moods like conflicts and harmony, truth and misinformation. Colours like white and ivory defined the collection.

