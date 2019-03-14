Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019 Day 1: Designers focus on sustainable fashion

The Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19), a four-day event, kickstarted on March 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. At the event this year, fashion week regulars like Rahul Mishra, Samant Chauhan. Rina Dhaka, Shalini James, Sahil Kocchar and Namrata Joshipura, among others showcased their collection. What is special and interesting about this year though, is a shift in focus towards sustainability, green fashion, and environmental consciousness.

Here’s a roundup of the collections at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19).

Rina Dhaka

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka’s creations witnessed a lot of florals, distortion of line and prints with bold tribal prints, cowl necks, big shoulders, big sleeves and asymmetrical skirts on the runway.

Shalini James

Shalini James’s collection was inspired by Chitrakoot, a forested town in Madhya Pradesh. The collection featured dark, mysterious forest colours in natural dyes, like jackal brown, peacock blue, berry red, acai green and sultry indigo.

Samant Chauhan

Designer Samant Chauhan, keeping his focus on sustainable fashion, came up with minimalistic prints that looked big on the runway. Hues of white with red and black to break the monotony dominated his collection.

Sahil Kocchhar

Fashion designer Sahil Kocchar’s collection ‘Hridya’ was about environment-friendly fabrics, presented in a gamut of colours ranging from mustard stripes, pink, pristine ivory, and deep blue.

Rahul Mishra

As per the designer, his collection, this year looks back on a decade-long journey, that began with the exploration of an important fact of life – metamorphosis. The creations at the runway saw interesting contrasts and mix of fabrics, geometric prints, asymmetrical cuts that combined Eastern mysticism with Western meticulousness and highlighted the overlap.

Suket Dhir

Designer Suket Dhir, who also focused on environmental-friendly fabrics and sustainable fashion, came up with a collection that displayed fashion forward and minimal wastage designs – ranging from casual wears to formals.

