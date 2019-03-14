Toggle Menu
Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019 Day 1: Designers focus on sustainable fashionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/lotus-make-up-india-fashion-week-2019-day-1-designers-sustainable-fashion-5625755/

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019 Day 1: Designers focus on sustainable fashion

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019: Regulars like Rahul Mishra, Samant Chauhan. Rina Dhaka, Shalini James, among others showcased their collection. What is special about this year though, is a shift in focus towards sustainable fashion.

Lotus India Fashion Week 2019, Lotus India Fashion Week 2019 designers, Lotus India Fashion Week 2019 day one round up, Lotus India Fashion Week 2019 designers rahul mishra, sahil kocchhar, rina dhaka, rahul mishra, indian express, indian express news
Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019: Designers showcase their collection on Day 1. (Source: APH Images, Designed by Gargi Singh)

The Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19), a four-day event, kickstarted on March 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. At the event this year, fashion week regulars like Rahul Mishra, Samant Chauhan. Rina Dhaka, Shalini James, Sahil Kocchar and Namrata Joshipura, among others showcased their collection. What is special and interesting about this year though, is a shift in focus towards sustainability, green fashion, and environmental consciousness.

Here’s a roundup of the collections at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019 (LMIFW AW’19).

Rina Dhaka

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka’s creations witnessed a lot of florals, distortion of line and prints with bold tribal prints, cowl necks, big shoulders, big sleeves and asymmetrical skirts on the runway.

Rina Dhaka, Sahil Kochhar, Shalini James and Samant Chauhan, Livaeco Green Heart Show, FDCI , Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019, indian express, indian express news
Rina Dhaka’s collection at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019. (Source: APH Images)

Shalini James

Shalini James’s collection was inspired by Chitrakoot, a forested town in Madhya Pradesh. The collection featured dark, mysterious forest colours in natural dyes, like jackal brown, peacock blue, berry red, acai green and sultry indigo.

Advertising
Rina Dhaka, Sahil Kochhar, Shalini James and Samant Chauhan, Livaeco Green Heart Show, FDCI , Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter’ 2019, indian express, indian express news
The collection, Chitrakoot was inspired by nature. (Source: APH Images)

Samant Chauhan

Designer Samant Chauhan, keeping his focus on sustainable fashion, came up with minimalistic prints that looked big on the runway. Hues of white with red and black to break the monotony dominated his collection.

Lotus India Fashion Week 2019., Lotus India Fashion Week 2019. samant chauhan collection, iindian express, indian express news
Designer Samant Chahuan’s collection at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019. (Source: APH Images)
Lotus India Fashion Week 2019. Lotus India Fashion Week 2019. samant chauhan, indian express, indian express news
Designer Samant Chauhan’s collection focused on minimalist designs. (Source: APH Images)

Sahil Kocchhar

Fashion designer Sahil Kocchar’s collection ‘Hridya’ was about environment-friendly fabrics, presented in a gamut of colours ranging from mustard stripes, pink, pristine ivory, and deep blue.

lotus india atumn fashion week 2019, lotus india atumn fashion week 2019, sahil kocchhar, indian express, indian express news
Sahil Kocchhar’s collection at display at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019. (Source: APH Images)
lotus india atumn fashion week 2019, lotus india atumn fashion week 2019, sahil kocchar, indian express, indian express news
Sahil Kocchaar focused on reducing wastage in his new collection. (Source: APH Images)

Rahul Mishra

As per the designer, his collection, this year looks back on a decade-long journey, that began with the exploration of an important fact of life – metamorphosis. The creations at the runway saw interesting contrasts and mix of fabrics, geometric prints, asymmetrical cuts that combined Eastern mysticism with Western meticulousness and highlighted the overlap.

Designer Rahul Mishra, FDCI LMIFW AW 19, lotus india fashion week, indian express, indian express news
Collection by designer Rahul Mishra at the FDCI LMIFW AW 19. (Source: APH Images)
Designer Rahul Mishra, FDCI LMIFW AW 19, lotus india fashion week, indian express, indian express news
Rahul Mishra’s designs combined eastern and western aesthetics and highlighted them. (Source: APH Images)

Suket Dhir

Designer Suket Dhir, who also focused on environmental-friendly fabrics and sustainable fashion, came up with a collection that displayed fashion forward and minimal wastage designs – ranging from casual wears to formals.

Lotus India Fashion Week, 2019, suket dhir, Lotus India Fashion Week, 2019 designer suket dhir, indian express, indian express news
Designer Suket Dhir’s collection at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, 2019. (Source: APH Images)
Lotus india fashion week 2019, Lotus india fashion week 2019 suket dhir, indian express, indian express news
Casual pantsuits by designer Suket Dhir at the LIFW 2019 in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of this year’s collection?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Day one of the Autumn Winter Lotus-Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) was high on sustainable and eco-friendly fashion
2 Malaika Arora gives lessons on how to ace the casual chic look
3 Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in this Stephane Rolland gown