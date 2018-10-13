Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week: Tabu, Athiya Shetty, Yami Gautam sizzle on the ramp on Day 4

Yami Gautam, Tabu and Athiya Shetty recently walked the ramp at LMIFW’18. (Source: APH Images)

The fourth day of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 saw quite a few Bollywood celebrities gracing the ramp in designer wears. Without a doubt, it added a whole lot of glam to the event. While Tabu looked ravishing in a sari by Sanjukta Dutta, Athiya Shetty impressed us in a red outfit by Poshpride, and Prachi Desai walked the runway for Architha Narayanam. Yami Gautam was also spotted, walking the ramp for Warp n Weft.

ALSO READ| Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Day 2: Sushmita Sen and Diana Penty dazzle on the ramp

Tabu

Clad in a black Mekhla Chador featuring fringe detail on the hemline, the AndhaDhun actor cut out a pretty picture. The dark-hued sari had red and pink embroidery all over it and was teamed with a black blouse. A dewy sheen with well-defined eyes, red lips, and a high top bun accentuated her look very well.

Tabu in a mekhla chador sari. (Source: APH Images)

Tabu at LMIFW’18. (Source: APH Images)

Athiya Shetty

The actor walked the ramp in a red ensemble from Poshpride by Prerna Khetrapal S/S’19 collection titled ‘La Mariposa’. She was dressed in a heavily ruffled skirt teamed with a V-neck top and further layered with a shiny silver blazer that added an interesting element to the outfit. Keeping her accessories minimal, a pair of white shoes was styled with her outfit. Light smokey eyes with wavy tresses rounded off her look.

Athiya Shetty in Poshpride. (Source: APH Images)

Athiya Shetty at LMIFW’18. (Source: APH Images)

Yami Gautam

The Kaabil actor looked like a beautiful bride in a Warp n Weft orange lehenga from their S/S’19 collection ‘Dejhoor’. the heavily embellished outfit was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta and oversized tassel earrings. A nude make-up palette with half-done short hairdo completed her look.

Yami Gautam in Warp n Weft. (Source: APH Images)

Yami Gautam at LMIFW’18. (Source: APH Images)

Prachi Desai

Wearing a lime lehenga from Architha Narayanam’s latest collection Tha’lassa, Desai looked lovely as ever. The outfit featured a golden hemline and had silver sequin detailing all over it. A three-tiered necklace with statement earrings and hair accessories were combined with her outfit while a half-tied hairdo and glossy lips accentuated her look well.

Prachi Desai in Architha Narayanam. (Source: APH Images)

Prachi Desai at LMIFW’18. (Source: APH Images)

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd