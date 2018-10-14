Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Finale: Huma Qureshi looks stunning in this ivory outfit

What do you think of Huma Qureshi’s look? (Source: APH Images)

The recently concluded Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week/Summer 2019 saw several celebrities walk the ramp for their designer friends. From Sonakshi Sinha to Tabu, Bollywood actors enthralled the audience.

On the final day, Huma Qureshi looked stunning in an ivory gown. This was teamed up with a flared, voluminous skirt that had an asymmetrical hemline. However, what gave a twist was the dramatic shrug that the ensemble was paired up with. Needless to say, the actor looked straight out of the 60s. While the shrug does stand out, it is the feather detailing at the shoulders and the embellishments that attract one’s attention.

Huma Qureshi upped the dramatic quotient on the final day. (Source: APH Images)

The make-up too matched with the outfit, especially the blue eyeshadow. Hair neatly parted at the centre and a dab of white on the nose rounded the look.

The make-up too went very well with the outfit, especially the blue eyeshadow. (Source: APH Images)

On the first day, it was Sinha who looked ravishing while walking the ramp for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Wearing a sequined body-hugging gown by the designers, the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor looked gorgeous. The high thigh-slit attire was carried off with grace and poise by her. Hair neatly parted at the centre, smokey eyes and nude lipstick completed the look.

What do you think of Qureshi’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

