Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Finale: Huma Qureshi looks stunning in this ivory outfit

Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Finale: Dressed in a flouncy ivory outfit with feather details on the shoulders, Huma Qureshi looked stunning. Click here to check the pictures.

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: October 14, 2018 1:00:56 pm

Lotus Make-Up India Fashion week, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Finale, huma qureshi, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Finale pictures, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Finale photos, Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Finale instagram, indian express, indian express news What do you think of Huma Qureshi’s look? (Source: APH Images)

The recently concluded Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week/Summer 2019  saw several celebrities walk the ramp for their designer friends. From Sonakshi Sinha to Tabu, Bollywood actors enthralled the audience.

On the final day, Huma Qureshi looked stunning in an ivory gown. This was teamed up with a flared, voluminous skirt that had an asymmetrical hemline. However, what gave a twist was the dramatic shrug that the ensemble was paired up with. Needless to say, the actor looked straight out of the 60s. While the shrug does stand out, it is the feather detailing at the shoulders and the embellishments that attract one’s attention.

ALSO READ | Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week: Tabu, Athiya Shetty, Yami Gautam sizzle on the ramp on Day 4

Huma Qureshi upped the dramatic quotient on the final day. (Source: APH Images)

The make-up too matched with the outfit, especially the blue eyeshadow. Hair neatly parted at the centre and a dab of white on the nose rounded the look.

The make-up too went very well with the outfit, especially the blue eyeshadow. (Source: APH Images)

On the first day, it was Sinha who looked ravishing while walking the ramp for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Wearing a sequined body-hugging gown by the designers, the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor looked gorgeous. The high thigh-slit attire was carried off with grace and poise by her. Hair neatly parted at the centre, smokey eyes and nude lipstick completed the look.

ALSO READ | Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week: Sonakshi Sinha looks like a vision as she walks the ramp

What do you think of Qureshi’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

 

