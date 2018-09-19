Los Angeles announces to ban the sale of fur

Los Angeles to ban the sale of fur. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Twitter) Los Angeles to ban the sale of fur. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Twitter)

The use of fur in the fashion industry is something that has been talked about a lot in the recent past. While it’s something to be condemned, Los Angeles deserves a special mention because it has become the largest city in the United States to ban the sale of fur.

In an unanimous decision taken by the city council, they moved forward to put out a motion that prohibits the sale of products made entirely or partly of fur, including coats, handbags, shoes, hats, and jewellery.

According to the reports of Teen Vogue, City Council member Bob Blumenfield had put forth the motion, which was co-presented by Koretz and seconded by Council member Mitch O’Farrell. The ban will officially begin 24 months after the council passes final language.

While talking to Teen Vogue, Blumenfield said, “It’s 2018 — there’s no excuse for being complicit in this inhumane and unnecessary trade. With this vote, we are telling the world that Angelenos care about animal welfare. Thanks to Council member Paul Koretz and Marc Ching from Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation for partnering in this effort and helping galvanize so many voices. We will continue to be a leader in animal welfare efforts and must work with other cities and states until this vile practice is ended across our nation.”

Earlier this year, San Francisco announced that it would ban fur sale with effects from January 1, 2019. Even high street brands like Burberry, Stella McCartney, Gucci, Michael Kors, and Net-a-Porter discussed to go for fur-free fashion products. So much so that this year, London Fashion Week was totally fur-free.

