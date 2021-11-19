Lorde just wore her hair as a scarf, and we cannot get enough of it

The who’s who of the world of fashion ensure to always put their their best foot forward at red carpet events. Among them, there are some that are bound to stay with us longer than others. And Lorde in Dior Couture is just one of them.

For the Guggenheim International Gala 2021 in New York, Lorde played no cards she was unsure of. Clad in a diaphanous pleated gown by Dior Couture AW ’18 dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the singer-songwriter was a picture of beauty and grace as she channeled old Hollywood glamour, a considerable departure from her signature eccentric and quirky sense of style.

But what stole the show was the way she wore her hair — like a scarf around her neck! With diamond earrings and some rings, her look was minimal, classic, yet extraordinary in an understated way.

Dior shared the image on Instagram and also gave a peek into the making of the dress.

Later that evening, the singer changed into a side-pleated wide-legged shimmering gold pantsuit for her performance. The gala, organised by Dior for the last nine years, saw most of the guests clad in the brand’s creations.

“At the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by @Dior, the museum honored four artists whose creative practices inspire our past and invigorate our future: the late Etel Adnan, Jennie C. Jones (@jcjstudio), Cecilia Vicuña (@ceciliavicuna), and Gillian Wearing. We also honored Phyllis and Bill Mack, generous philanthropists and invaluable leaders of the Guggenheim Foundation for over 18 years. Another evening highlight was Lorde’s (@lorde) performance filling the rotunda with her sensational voice”, Guggenheim’s Instagram post stated.

