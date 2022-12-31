Check out some unmissable celebrity looks that grabbed eyeballs this year

As we prepare ourselves for 2023 and all the fashionable moments that are yet to unfold, let’s take a trip down memory lane and check out some of the eccentric, bold, and beautiful looks that made headlines this year. From Timothée Chalamet to Florence Pugh, celebs turned heads with their experimental style.

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly is known for his eccentric outfit choices. The rapper recently turned heads with a rather unusual choice of outfit. He attended the American Music Awards in a suit that featured spikes. The purple Dolce & Gabbana suit comes with several inches long silver spikes. Kelly wore his unkempt platinum hair open and accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and a necklace.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s full-body spray paint adventure that left her with a dress, by all means, was one of the most stunning looks this year. In fashion first, the model came to the stage dressed in just underwear and covered her breasts with her hands and went away in a white dress as the paint sprayed on her body assumed her body shape. It was the spray-on fabric technology company, that created a unique Coperni dress for her body.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian made headlines when she attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic. dress The 42-year-old reality star reportedly “try everything” and “get 10 pounds down” to fit into Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday, Mr President’ dress, made by Jean Louis, that featured more than 6,000 handsewn crystals on nude mesh fabric.

Timothée Chalamet

A no stranger to bold carpet looks, Timothée Chalamet made the most daring red carpet appearance in a red outfit at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The actor looked smouldering hot in a custom halter jumpsuit that featured a cut-out in the back. The outfit included a shimmery top that featured an attached scarf around the neck and fitted pants in the same colour. He paired the look with black boots, a brooch and rings by Cartier.

Heidi Klum

In a rather scary look, Heidi Klum, dressed as a giant worn for the Halloween party. As per reports, it took her almost two hours to get in the costume of an enormous fishing worm. She revealed that the outfit left her feeling claustrophobic and hard to move.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh went bold in a nipple-baring Valentino gown that got the netizens divided with some appreciating the look and others body shaming her. The actor had worn a Barbie-pink tulle gown that comprised a sheer top. Later, the actor wrote a long note for haters who called her “flat-chested”.

