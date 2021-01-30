This luxury fashion brand seems to be a new favourite for Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi

Celebrities buzzed our phones and managed to fill our timelines with the best looks this season, once again giving us some major winter fashion goals. Whether it was Kubbra Sait’s accessible winter wear or Kim Kardashian acing her monochromatic cosy look — each look stood out in its own way.

Yet again, both Nora Fatehi and Ananya Panday have managed to grab attention with their latest fashion outings which are not only warm but also super stylish, the common factor in their looks being the brand they are loving these days! Take a look below.

Fatehi looked stunning as ever in this turtle neck featuring a bright blue hemline and the classic Louis Vuitton print. The same was paired with high-waist denim and a camel brown overcoat. To complete the look, the Canadian dancer added a round box bag from the brand and a pair of black stilettos.

Ananya Panday too was seen sporting a Louis Vuitton bomber jacket in white with red and blue borders on the hemline paired with black knitwear underneath. Her look was pulled together with a high bun and hoops from the same brand. Keeping it simple, she opted for a light wash of brown eyeshadow and a hint of gloss on her lips.

