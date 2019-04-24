‘Looks aren’t everything’, says Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she wins Beauty of the Year Award

You might be a Priyanka Chopra Jonas fan or not, but there’s no denying that she is a boss lady. With oodles of confidence and a ‘world is my oyster’ attitude, this lovely lady has achieved major milestones in her acting career, both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Over the years, she has also turned into a bonafide fashion icon, enthralling her followers with her beauty and style. Recently, international magazine People recognised her substance and presented her the Beauty of the Year Award as part of their Beautiful Issue.

Advertising

On receiving the honour, the actor said, “In the world we live in, the standard of beauty is not really real. And that’s something that we have done to ourselves. I think I realized what all it takes to actually look the way we do on magazine covers and the work we do. That’s when I realized looks aren’t everything, it’s the confidence with which you walk into a room, it’s the ability to do your job to the best of your capabilities.”

She also spoke about her beauty routine, “The way that I take care of my skin is to make sure to moisturize every day. I take off all my makeup before I go to bed, and it doesn’t have to be really difficult. I think hydration is extremely important, drinking as much water as you can. That is truly the elixir of life.”

Other than People – the magazine that covered her lavish wedding to Nick Jonas in an extensive spread – Priyanka has appeared on the cover of numerous international magazines. The latest one being Vogue’s Netherlands edition. where she looked surreal in her bridal gown. She shared the cover on Instagram with the caption, “My fairytale. Thank you @nlvogue for making me your first cover girl of the Love & Wedding issue.”

Beautiful, isn’t it?