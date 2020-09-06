Looking for minimalistic inspiration for next nail appointment? Here are all the cues you need

Here's your easy nail guide to ace your next nail appointment. (Photo: Harriet Westmoreland/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

As we inch towards the easing of restrictions, beauty lovers who have missed getting their nails done, will finally get some respite! After months of wait, you can now head to a nail bar or salon, and look for some inspiration which is not OTT. While we discuss nail designs by a nail artist Harriet Westmoreland, remember to get a manicure done at home before your appointment. Here’s an at-home guide. Also, don’t forget to pick your favourite!

We love French tips. In fact, if you can’t go to a salon just yet, try them out with a band-aid. Here’s how you can go about with it (click here). However, if you want to take your nail game a notch higher, there’s nothing quite like double French tips. Aren’t they chic and elegant?

If we had an example to show you how to play with colours without looking extra, this would be it. In fact, you can do this at home, too. All you’ll need is a nail topper which is transparent. Apply a coat and carefully make a thin strip in the middle using any of your favourite colours. Allow it to dry and finish it with another transparent coat.

If you are a fan of minimal tips, this should be your go-to inspiration. The nail artist calls it “Apricot French” and we love how it has turned out! Want to make your tips stand out? Instead of a muted tone, go for a neon green or pink shade. We are sure you will love it!

If you are not a fan of long nails and want to keep it sleek and simple, look no further. Pink French tips will do the trick. They are fuss-free and don’t attract a lot of attention while your hands continue to look on-fleek!

