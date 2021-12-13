From long coats to boots: Find out how you can upgrade your winter wardrobe

Winter fashion is no rocket-science — you only need to include a few basic things that are considered to be must-haves, and you are sorted. If you are looking for ways to upgrade your wardrobe this cold season, look no further. Parika Rawal, design head at MADAME shares some tips on how you can win the fashion game; read on.

1. Long coats are in

No matter what dress you decide to put on, a beautiful long coat is all you need to add the touch of elegance. You can choose solid colours or go wild with floral, or leopard print as per your personality. While being an amazing styling option, they also protect against the cold winters.

2. Colourful sweaters

Sweaters are the most basic and stylish piece of clothing that will give you that chic and casual look. A snug sweater on a winter day is like a warm hug from someone you love. Not just that, you can always experiment with bright colours like a rainbow. Make sure you have a number of good options in your wardrobe.

3. Layers for the lazy day

You need to dress up in layers. You can opt for warm shirts, sweatshirts and sweaters to protect you from the cold but also give you that easy-going and calm look.

4. Jackets and denims

Jackets add a certain class to your look with a touch of ruggedness. Whether you are going out to party or taking a road trip, a beautiful jacket is all you need to stay confident. Along with that, you can choose a pair of denims. Double denims (jeans and jackets) can also be considered.

5. Formal and fab

Elegant formal coats, sweaters, tops and trousers never disappoint. If you are someone who loves formals, pick up a pair that suits you. Bright colours like red, pink, or yellow can add to your personality, but you can also go for the plain black or white.

6. Boots

Boots are always a classy choice. A pair of gorgeous looking boots can enhance your outfit and add the necessary confidence to your gait. You can opt for a pair of long over-the-knee boots and club them with a long skirt to slay. There are a number of other options like ankle boots or medium sized boots to go with your attire.

