This current hair trend in Bollywood will make you want to style yours right now

There’s nothing like stepping into January with a fresh new haircut that makes cold winds more bearable. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) There’s nothing like stepping into January with a fresh new haircut that makes cold winds more bearable. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Of all the things you might “cut” from your life in the coming new year — certain foods, old mindsets, awful relationships — your hair often feels like the least dramatic, But, in reality, there is nothing like stepping into January with a fresh new haircut that will make cold winds more bearable.

The ‘long-bob’ hairstyle, also popularly known as the ‘lob’, is gaining popularity amongst the B-Town. From Hollywood A-listers to the B-town’s finest, numerous celebrities are experimenting with this trend, and we are in love with the results.

And we aren’t complaining if the long tresses go short because the long-bob gives you the best of both worlds (long hair and short hair). It can also be styled to flatter your facial features and hair concerns.

Take a look at these Bollywood beauties championing this trend.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 8, 2019 at 12:48pm PST

How about we step into the new year with honey streaks styled into a wavy long bob? Proving that lobs don’t have to be high maintenance, Padukone styled her hair straight with blunt ends. The finger-raked side part only underscored the nonchalance further.

Yami Gautam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Dec 8, 2019 at 10:52am PST

Long hair is gone old, time to re-invent with a long bob. Yami Gautam looks stunning in a long bob styled into casual beachy waves.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 9, 2019 at 9:16am PST

Anushka Sharma went for a sleek approach for the long bob. Her hair was straightened smoothly giving it enough volume. She leaves us spellbound with that hairstyle indeed.

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Nov 27, 2019 at 9:42pm PST

Bhumi Pedenkar aces this hairstyle. It instantly wants us to go for a haircut. It is indeed a dramatic departure from the long mane she was recently spotted sporting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 17, 2019 at 11:30pm PST

After sporting long lengths twisted up into buns or ponytails for the better part of 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan has decided to change things up. It’s right when they say the best plot twists are left for the year-end. The Veere Di Wedding actor’s new hairstyle looks clean and swingy—making it the ideal cool-girl cut for the new season.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd