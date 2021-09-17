London Fashion Week: All you need to know about the Covid guidelines

Lately, quite a few fashion events have returned to the ramp flanked by a live audience, after a long gap due to the pandemic. The latest event, London Fashion Week is all set to be held between September 17-21, but with certain Covid restrictions.

“We at the @britishfashioncouncil have been working closely with the UK Government to enable the event to go ahead safely,” London Fashion Week shared in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Fashion Week (@londonfashionweek)

Those attending the fashion week will need to carry the NHS Covid pass to show their vaccination status, proof of full vaccination with a UK-approved vaccine programme or a recognised vaccine in the EU or USA. They will also need a proof of a “negative lateral flow test taken within the past 48 hours”, as per an official document by British Fashion Council.

See photos | New York Fashion Week 2021: A look at who wore what

All attendees are also expected to comply with brands’ condition of entry, who, on the other hand, will publicise their condition of entry as part of their invitations. Guests can then make an informed decision about whether to attend or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Fashion Week (@londonfashionweek)

Besides, the staff and guests have been asked to arrive by personal or private vehicle or on foot. The document reads, “…our expectation is the use of public transport will be minimal.”

The fashion week will showcase creations by 105 designers with 41 physical activation and 69 digital activation.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!