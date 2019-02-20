London Fashion Week 2019: Victoria Beckham steals the show with her classic collection

London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019 recently wrapped up was all about glamour and style inspiration. Among the many designers who showcased their collections was former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham whose collection offered a masterclass in soft 1970s draping and sharp tailoring.

The fashion designer said she wanted to channel “modern femininity” and “cinematic drama” for the collection and had a particular image of woman wearing her clothes in mind.

The models sashayed down the catwalk wearing cascading fits and flare skirts which hit just below the knee, oversized skirt suits, tailored check blazers, tweeds, and coats with chain details. The collection also included snug Argyll knits layered over shirts with exaggerated collars. Take a look

“She’s proper but she’s definitely not prim,” Beckham wrote in her show notes.

According to her AW19 collection, which was showcased at the Tate Britain on Sunday, Beckham’s hero item for the season ahead is a pair of thigh-high peep toe boots.

The designer also stepped on the stage wearing a pointed-collar shirt with dramatic full-leg black trousers and a cropped sweater.

This fashion show was an important one for the Beckham brood as it was also used to relaunch Victoria’s YouTube channel.