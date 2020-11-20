Attending a lockdown wedding? Men, we have the perfect style hacks for you

Make sure you stand out when attending a wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Weddings give us a chance to dress up in fineries and experiment with colours and patterns that may otherwise be off our fashion radar. In the new normal, however, wedding fashion has revived with the addition of a new accessory: the face mask. And with the wedding season on in full swing, despite there being a cap on the number of guests allowed, if you are likely to be a part of a lockdown wedding sometime soon, we have some simple hacks that will help you keep it stylish yet comfortable and classy!

Check out these easy style tips for men from Style Innovation.

Stick to pastels

This wedding season, invest in lighter, neutral colours like lemon yellow, pink, light green for the smaller functions. According to style experts, wearing lighter colours will help you stand out, and this year, the key to wedding fashion is – less is more!

Statement masks

In the new normal, any occasion is incomplete without a mask. While casual masks have become our daily style companion, pick statement masks for special occasions and make this unexpected accessory the true highlight of your look. From quirky masks to embellished ones, the choices are endless. You can easily find a mask to match your style while taking adequate precautions.

Shirt alternatives

Ditch floral and printed shirts, and say yes to shirt kurta, short kurta and shackets. Now only are they in vogue at the moment, but also offer comfort. If you are new to such silhouettes, stick to plain neutral colours in tonal shades.

Art of layering

If you wish to avoid winter wear, play with the art of layering. For instance, if you are wearing a light shade kurta, layer it with a darker shade jacket and balance with a brooch for a refined look. And if you are opting for a western look, layer your shirt with linen jacket in a contrasting shade.

Shoe selection

Your shoes speak a lot about your personal style. So, invest in the right pair that complements your outfit. If you are wearing traditional footwear like jutti or Kolhapuri chappals, make sure they are well-greased to avoid shoe-bites.

Pay attention to accessories

The easiest way to draw attention is to invest in the right accessory. Be creative and think of statement accessories that can enhance your look. For instance, wear a neon pocket square with a dark tone suit. And if you are going the traditional route, invest in statement dupatta or bandi. You can also play with brooches, rings, bracelets and cufflinks depending upon your personal taste and gathering.

