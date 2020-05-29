Lockdown hairstyle: People want Abhishek Bachchan’s signature hairband look

Abhishek Bachchan sporting a zigzag hairband. (Source: amit_AishGang/Twitter) Abhishek Bachchan sporting a zigzag hairband. (Source: amit_AishGang/Twitter)

It was around the time when Abhishek Bachchan was shooting for his film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom in 2006 that he was seen sporting the zigzag metal headband to hold his long hair. Bachchan’s hairstyle won a lot of attention then. And now, about more than a decade later, netizens want the hairstyle back as they struggle to manage unkempt long hair during the lockdown.

Netizens want Abhishek’s hairband look back in fashion. (Source: anandahuja/Instagram) Netizens want Abhishek’s hairband look back in fashion. (Source: anandahuja/Instagram)

In an ‘Ask Me’ live session on Instagram, Anand Ahuja was recommended the zigzag headband to keep his hair from falling on his face. Tagging Bachchan in an Instagram, Ahuja wrote, “People want your hairband back. I most certainly can’t pull it off.” Bachchan shared the story on his profile and replied, “Brother! It’s back! Been wearing it.”

Read| Post-lockdown, beauty salons consider hygiene protocols, online sessions to recoup

Anand Ahuja was recommended the zigzag hairbandanandahuja/Instagram) Anand Ahuja was recommended the zigzag hairbandanandahuja/Instagram)

Not just Bachchan, footballer David Beckham also used to sport the hairband. In fact, e-commerce sites use pictures of celebrities wearing the hairband to promote the product, a glimpse of which was shared by Ahuja himself.

Zigzag band on Amazon. (Source: anandahuja/Instagram) Zigzag band on Amazon. (Source: anandahuja/Instagram)

Read| Virat Kohli’s hairstylist Apeni George shares tips on a quarantine haircut

Here’s what netizens are saying:

Goin by his IG story… this awesome look is back 😍😍 No one makes a Hairband look so kewl ❤️ @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/jych7dMYki — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) May 28, 2020

He made long hair and a beard a thing in BW. Period. And now it’s BACK! — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) May 28, 2020

In a 2016, fashion designer Agnimitra Paul told The Telegraph in an interview that the hairband, which turned out to be the “all-new male bling” had already been in fashion among the youth to get the brush-back look, much before Bachchan’s appearance in it. And indeed the unisex zigzag hairband is a piece of nostalgia for many of us who grew up flaunting what was assumed to be an “ubercool” sense of style by wearing this hairband.

Do you also want this hairstyle to return?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd