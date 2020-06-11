scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Lockdown fashion inspiration from Kareena Kapoor’s closet

In her two decades of being a style icon, we have found some amazing inspirations from her closet. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2020 8:50:59 pm
Kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor dress, kareena kapoor summer dress at home, celebrity lockdown dress, indian express news As summers have approached us so badly, cotton maxi dress, a shirt dress and flirty numbers.

From breezy flowy shirt dresses to delicate dainty ones, Kareena Kapoor owns her downtime looks with style. And more than ever we need those dresses now as we work from home and a good outfit can only lift one’s mood. With summers upon us, a cotton maxi dress, shirt dress and flirty numbers are just what our wardrobes need. In her two decades of being a style icon, we have found some amazing inspirations from the actor’s closet.

Whites are like the statement summer colour, and the noodle strap sure qualifies for it. We just love how she teamed the dress with a yellow hairband. Khan made for a pretty picture dressed in a white floral embroidered dress with a yellow headband and pink-frame sunnies.

white outfit ideas, new year party outfit ideas, sonam kapoor latest photos, alia bhatt latest photos, katrina kaif latest photos, indian express, lifestyle photos Kareena wore this white dress at a vacation.

The Veere Di Wedding actor looks gorgeous in a beige midi dress. The dress, which featured intricate pleats, pockets, a drawstring at the waist and zip detailing on the bodice, was teamed with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. For hair and makeup, she went for a high ponytail and a pair of hoop earrings in gold to add some bling into the look.

For son Taimur’s birthday, Kareena wore a sheer black dress with polka dots. She wrapped a georgette belt tied around the waist. She teamed the dress with a white shoes and maroon lip shade. This lightweight dress is just ideal for summer afternoons.

kareena kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan looked elated as she celebrated Taimur’s third birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The floral blue midi dress that she wore for an off-duty outing, is ideal for Zoom video meetings.

Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor fashion, Kareena Kapoor movie screening, Kareena Kapoor latest pictures Kapoor wore it for a casual outing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Florals are evergreen, whether you choose to wear them in spring or summer. They never fail to make a cutesy statement.

kareena kapoor photos, kareena kapoor photos latest, kareena kapoor photos bollywood photos, kareena kapoor taimur ali khan photos Isn’t this cute? (Photo: therealkareenakapoor/ Instagram)

