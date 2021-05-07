These fashion brands are donating sale proceeds to COVID relief

Fashion brands are donating more than 50 per cent of their sale proceeds for the month of May. (representational, Source: AP/file)

Amid people who are coming forward to offer assistance to the vulnerable in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the fashion industry is also doing its bit to help people. Some local fashion brands are now donating a major part of their proceeds to COVID relief. Take a look:

Arpita Mehta

The fashion designer is selling kaftans at a 20 per cent discount, and 100 per cent of its proceeds will be donated to different verified organisations for COVID relief, for the entire month of May.

Indian Marigold

This fashion label is donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of 50 pieces at a unified price of Rs 3000.

Rigu

A pret-a couture brand, Studio Rigu is donating 100 per cent proceeds from its from May 1-15 to Hemkunt Foundation, which has been working to provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients.

7th Avenue

This brand is donating 100 per cent proceeds from sales of a capsule collection from May 1-9 to foundations including Mission Oxygen India and Hemkunt Foundation.

Jharokha Store

The jewellery store is donating 50 per cent of sale proceeds from May 2-9 to Hemkunt Foundation.

Karmique

The jewellery brand is donating 100 per cent of its proceeds till May 30 to foundations like Mazdoor Kitchen, Mission Oxygen India, Ketto India, Feeding from Far, Khaana Chahiye and Hemkunt Foundation.

Here’s the complete list compiled by digital creator Scherezade Shroff Talwar along with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Meanwhile, some celebrity fashion designers have also involved themselves in COVID relief initiatives.

Fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has partnered with GiveIndia, an integrated online donation platform who are offering help by setting up oxygenation plants, providing oxygen concentrator and cylinders.

Besides, jewellery artist Eina Ahluwalia has come up with a mental health initiative called “Sit With Us Tonight” featuring mental health practitioners to share their advice on how to cope with anxiety, grief and other issues.