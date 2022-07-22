After Kim Kardashian, Lizzo wraps herself in Balenciaga caution tape

July 22, 2022 5:30:43 pm
When Kim Kardashian stepped out to attend the Balenciaga show at the Paris Fashion Week in March this year, she made heads turn with her look — wrapped head-to-toe in yellow duct tape with the brand’s name written all over.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Channelling the same style, Lizzo took the internet by storm as she featured on the cover of Elle UK‘s September 2022 issue wrapped in Balenciaga‘s caution tape.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from her photoshoot, the Grammy-winning singer posted a video on Instagram where she can be seen attempting to perform her viral ‘About Damn Time‘ dance in the restraining outfit.
“I’M A RIDICULOUS HUMAN… JUST STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AND DONT ASK ANY QUESTIONS,” she wrote, evoking hysterical reactions from her followers.
View this post on Instagram
In the cover interview, Lizzo opened up about her struggle to get comfortable with herself as a dark-skinned and plus-sized personality. “I know people want to look like me now. But I’m talking about what it was like in my formative years. I wasn’t really set up to believe that I was desirable. For me, being a pop star — part of it is people either want to be you or be with you. And I didn’t feel like I had any of those qualities,” she said.
As she adopted the mantra of “fake it till you make it”, she “began attracting a lot of people who thought I was beautiful…You start attracting people who see you the way you see yourself.”
Making a powerful statement about size-inclusivity in fashion, the singer said, “I don’t want to be the token big girl for the fashion world. I want to open the door. I want this for everybody.”
While Lizzo is appreciative of the fact that fashion labels make outfits “from scratch” for her, she asked, “What about the millions of people who are my size or bigger who can’t get access to chic and glamorous clothing?”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Latest News
12 South African cheetahs prepared with vaccines and blood tests for August translocation to India
Watch: In Maharashtra, man climbs mobile tower in drunken state, demands wife return from her parents’ home
Jesse Lingard joins Forest after leaving Manchester United
‘Not the time for ego’: Oppn candidate Margaret Alva on TMC’s decision to skip V-P poll
World Brain Day: Six key ways to preserve brain health
‘You buy umbrella to use it when it rains’: Das on using forex reserves to tackle Re volatility
Explained: The Emirates-Heathrow spat that spotlights European aviation’s understaffing crisis in peak holiday season
SC allows Centre to continue with security of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, family in Mumbai
Lack of ideology exposes bankruptcy in Opposition camp: Prakash Ambedkar
Erik Ten Hag keen to bolster Man United attacking options before transfer window shuts
Five men arrested for interfering with anti-encroachment drive in Noida: police
Barcelona sells 2nd package of Spanish league TV rights