After Kim Kardashian, Lizzo wraps herself in Balenciaga caution tape

When Kim Kardashian stepped out to attend the Balenciaga show at the Paris Fashion Week in March this year, she made heads turn with her look — wrapped head-to-toe in yellow duct tape with the brand’s name written all over.

Channelling the same style, Lizzo took the internet by storm as she featured on the cover of Elle UK‘s September 2022 issue wrapped in Balenciaga‘s caution tape.

Sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from her photoshoot, the Grammy-winning singer posted a video on Instagram where she can be seen attempting to perform her viral ‘About Damn Time‘ dance in the restraining outfit.

“I’M A RIDICULOUS HUMAN… JUST STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AND DONT ASK ANY QUESTIONS,” she wrote, evoking hysterical reactions from her followers.

In the cover interview, Lizzo opened up about her struggle to get comfortable with herself as a dark-skinned and plus-sized personality. “I know people want to look like me now. But I’m talking about what it was like in my formative years. I wasn’t really set up to believe that I was desirable. For me, being a pop star — part of it is people either want to be you or be with you. And I didn’t feel like I had any of those qualities,” she said.

As she adopted the mantra of “fake it till you make it”, she “began attracting a lot of people who thought I was beautiful…You start attracting people who see you the way you see yourself.”

Making a powerful statement about size-inclusivity in fashion, the singer said, “I don’t want to be the token big girl for the fashion world. I want to open the door. I want this for everybody.”

While Lizzo is appreciative of the fact that fashion labels make outfits “from scratch” for her, she asked, “What about the millions of people who are my size or bigger who can’t get access to chic and glamorous clothing?”

