scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

After Kim Kardashian, Lizzo wraps herself in Balenciaga caution tape

"I don't want to be the token big girl for the fashion world. I want to open the door. I want this for everybody," the singer said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 5:30:43 pm
Lizzo, balenciagaLizzo gets candid about her body image issues (Source: Lizzo/Instagram)

When Kim Kardashian stepped out to attend the Balenciaga show at the Paris Fashion Week in March this year, she made heads turn with her look — wrapped head-to-toe in yellow duct tape with the brand’s name written all over.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Channelling the same style, Lizzo took the internet by storm as she featured on the cover of Elle UK‘s September 2022 issue wrapped in Balenciaga‘s caution tape.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) 

Sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from her photoshoot, the Grammy-winning singer posted a video on Instagram where she can be seen attempting to perform her viral ‘About Damn Time‘ dance in the restraining outfit.

ALSO READ |‘Bullet Train’ screening: Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in a knee-length skirt and jacket

“I’M A RIDICULOUS HUMAN… JUST STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AND DONT ASK ANY QUESTIONS,” she wrote, evoking hysterical reactions from her followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) 

In the cover interview, Lizzo opened up about her struggle to get comfortable with herself as a dark-skinned and plus-sized personality. “I know people want to look like me now. But I’m talking about what it was like in my formative years. I wasn’t really set up to believe that I was desirable. For me, being a pop star — part of it is people either want to be you or be with you. And I didn’t feel like I had any of those qualities,” she said.

As she adopted the mantra of “fake it till you make it”, she “began attracting a lot of people who thought I was beautiful…You start attracting people who see you the way you see yourself.”

ALSO READ |Brie Larson was a vision in a custom Oscar de la Renta cape dress at Disneyland Paris; see pics

Making a powerful statement about size-inclusivity in fashion, the singer said, “I don’t want to be the token big girl for the fashion world. I want to open the door. I want this for everybody.”

While Lizzo is appreciative of the fact that fashion labels make outfits “from scratch” for her, she asked, “What about the millions of people who are my size or bigger who can’t get access to chic and glamorous clothing?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

BJP scared of AAP's expansion: Kejriwal after Lt Guv calls for CBI probe into excise policy

BJP scared of AAP's expansion: Kejriwal after Lt Guv calls for CBI probe into excise policy

CBSE Class 10 results announced

CBSE Class 10 results announced

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
No plan to extend deadline for filing I-T returns: Revenue Secy

No plan to extend deadline for filing I-T returns: Revenue Secy

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

KALBELIA
Quilting memories: Exhibition showcases quilts woven by women of Rajasthan’s Kalbelia community
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement