Lisa Ray reveals she posed for designer Wendell Rodricks just months after cancer treatment

Lisa Ray is a cancer survivor; she had earlier opened up about her long battle with multiple myeloma in her autobiography Close to the Bone, apart from daily interviews.

Just months after completing her treatment, the Four More Shots Please! actor was invited by late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks for a photoshoot, a picture of which she recently shared on Instagram.

Lisa recalled, “Wendell took this picture of me on the rooftop of his Panjim home one unforgettable afternoon. Just a few months after my treatment for Multiple Myeloma concluded, Wendell, Jerome, and my Goa-based friends wove healing and happiness into my days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray)

Also Read | Taking time out for yourself is not ‘selfish’: Lisa Ray

Posing against a wall, Lisa looked lovely in a traditional white Goan Kunbi sari with a red and black border, paired with a sleeveless black blouse. She accessorised the look with stud earrings and a bangle on her right hand. She wore minimal makeup.

Rodricks worked towards reviving the traditional Goan sari. “Rodricks worked the notion that clothing should be comfortable like second skin. He revived the traditional handwoven Goan Kunbi sari with a project that involved identifying and training weavers in the use of sari looms. We then saw the Kunbi Sari in a modern & fresh look,” WendellRodricksLabel mentioned on Instagram.

The celebrity designer passed away on February 12, 2020, at his Goa home, at the age of 59.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle