Lisa Haydon teams up with beauty brand to talk about women’s challenges

Model-actress Lisa Haydon has teamed up with beauty brand MyGlamm to launch a campaign urging Indian women to end eve-teasing by communicating their confidence by turning on their eyes through a campaign titled #TurnOnYourEyes. The campaign aspires to create awareness about the euphemisms that exist within the social and cultural spheres in India, by requesting fellow citizens to reach out to the masses through social media to spread the message and create sentience, to help remain in the nation’s consciousness.

“This is a cause I can relate with as I have experienced this and see women experience this around me every day. It’s time we stood our ground with confidence, feeling no shame,” Lisa said in a statement.

The campaign celebrates the modern woman of today and spotlights the challenges faced by women in the country with regard to Eve teasing and sexual harassment, urging them to glare back, and battle the perceptions and misconceptions laid down in our country, said a statement. To help spread this message, MyGlamm is also donating every time there is a unique share of this message up to Rs 1 Crore to Give India and the Magic Bus India Foundation.

The project also explores the experiences of gender norms, while encouraging and empowering women to voice their concerns and incidents, to work towards a rewarding solution and a lasting change. Malaika Mahtaney, CMO, MyGlamm said: “The unwanted male gaze is the first step in what eventually leads to eve-teasing and sexual harassment. We at MyGlamm are launching the #TurnOnYourEyes campaign to empower women and eradicate the problem at the root.

“To help make this message viral and to make a difference, MyGlamm is delighted to partner with Magic Bus and Give India and donate up to Rs 1 crore to their cause.”

