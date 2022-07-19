Linda Evangelista celebrates her return to modelling after facial deformation

July 19, 2022 2:10:44 pm
Supermodel Linda Evangelista has made a comeback into the modelling world, many months after she opened up about a botched ‘CoolSculpting’ procedure that left her “disfigured”.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The 57-year-old Canadian fashion model recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from a Fendi campaign, in which she appeared to be the professional that she is. Evangelista was dressed in a grey turtleneck sweater, which she accessorised with Fendi purses, a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses, and multiple pink satin hats, which were plonked on top of each other.
View this post on Instagram
The model also wore a pair of matching pink gloves and appeared to look away from the camera, her lips slightly parted and just a hint of smile on her face.
The campaign, she explained, is a part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fendi baguette. “On September 9, 2022, Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City,” she explained. Evangelista also wrote that the collection has been designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the creative director of accessories, menswear and children at Fendi.
The model wrote that the fashion show will come “two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as artistic director of couture and womenswear”, before stating that she is “so grateful to” Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi.
The photograph was clicked by Steven Meisel and Evangelista was styled for the campaign by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, a French stylist, art director and photographer.
The supermodel’s appearance in the Fendi campaign comes after she claimed in September 2021 that she had become “brutally disfigured” and “unrecognizable” after a cosmetic body-sculpting procedure, which had also turned her into a recluse.
View this post on Instagram
She made the claims in an Instagram post, and even referred to a filing a lawsuit as a “a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.”
Earlier this year, Evangelista also shared exclusive photographs of herself with People, and talked about her traumatic experience for the magazine’s cover story. “I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know. I can’t live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn’t live in this pain any longer. I’m willing to finally speak,” she was quoted as saying.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Monsoon session: Drawing harder political linesPremium
Latest News
Ayan Mukerji defends ‘love storiyan’ in Brahmastra’s Kesariya: ‘Not elaichi in biryani, but shakar mein namak ka twist…’
Linda Evangelista celebrates her return to modelling after facial deformation
Kallakurichi violence: SC refuses father’s plea for including doctor of his choice for girl’s postmortem
Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy heaps praise on Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Prithviraj’s Jana Gana Mana: ‘Both films touched my heart, felt agitated’
Police officer killed during raid on illegal mining in Haryana
Word of Trump media deal is said to have leaked months in advance
Dbrand’s ‘Something’ skin brings the Nothing phone (1) look to your device
‘I don’t even like food anymore’ — Why does the shot-put gold medallist Ryan Crouser hate food?
Brazil: Amazon deforestation up 20% last year — report
Janhvi Kapoor says sister Khushi Kapoor ‘badly wanted’ to do The Archies: ‘I won’t tolerate any trolling against her’
Ruckus on CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s flight: Kerala Youth Congress vice-president arrested
12 Sena MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, naming leader and chief whip: LS Secretariat