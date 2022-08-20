Linda Evangelista says her face, jaw, neck were taped as she appeared on the cover of a magazine

Linda Evangelista is still reeling from the side effects of a botched cosmetic procedure that left her with a permanently-disfigured face. She opened up about it last year, claiming that a cosmetic ‘CoolSculpting’ procedure left her “brutally disfigured” and “unrecognisable”, and she turned into a recluse.
In an Instagram post, the supermodel who was famous in the 1990s, also threatened to file a lawsuit, stating that she was taking “a big step towards righting a wrong that [she has] suffered and [has] kept to [herself] for over five years”. That has since been settled, she announced on Instagram some days back.
Now, she has started to make appearances, too. In July 2022, the 57-year-old Canadian fashion model celebrated her return to modelling by sharing a photo of herself from a Fendi campaign, in which she appeared to be dressed in a grey turtleneck sweater accessorised with Fendi purses, a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses, and multiple pink satin hats, which were plonked on top of each other.
Evangelista has also graced the cover of the September 2022 issue of British Vogue, in which she has posed for numerous photographs, all of which feature a piece of clothing that covers her head and neck, partially showing her face.
While discussing picture editing, retouching and makeup tricks that accompanied the photo shoot, the model was quoted as saying that for the Vogue cover, makeup artist Pat McGrath “gently drew her face, jaw and neck back with tape and elastics”.
“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life – and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” she told the publication in the interview.
“You know what, I’m trying to love myself as I am, but for the photos… Look, for photos, I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do,” Evangelista said.
Sharing a few pictures from the shoot, she wrote in the caption, “I am filled with gratitude to British Vogue. I could not have asked to be surrounded and supported by a better team than family.”
