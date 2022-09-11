New York Fashion Week: Linda Evangelista returns to runway, closes Fendi show

Linda Evangelista returned to the runway after more than a decade. The supermodel made a rare appearance to close Fendi’s show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week.
The 57-year-old, who sashayed down the runway after 15 years, turned heads as she stepped out at the end of the show wearing a stunning Tiffany blue taffeta gown.
The exquisite gown was styled with diamond earrings and silver silk gloves. She also carried Fendi’s iconic Baguette bag — which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year — that took the look a notch higher.
According to a People magazine report, she last strutted down the ramp at the Dior Haute Couture show in 2007.
Linda dropped a hint that she would be part of the show in her Instagram post in July as she posted a photo of herself posing with two silver sequin Baguette bags, a pair of sunglasses, and three pink satin baseball caps.
In the same month, she also settled a lawsuit over a botched cosmetic procedure that she claimed left her deformed. Purportedly, this was the reason why she was away from the world of modelling.
“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” she wrote in an Instagram post in September 2021.
“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable’,” the post read further.
