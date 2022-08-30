scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Remember when Lily James sported bleached eyebrows and was unrecognisable?

The actor turned muse for Versace's fall/winter 2022 campaign, for which she ditched her natural brown hair and opted for a charcoal black, pin-straight wig

In her latest photos, the 'Pam & Tommy' actor raised the bar with her top-notch fashion. (Photo: Reuters)

Lily James is unrecognisable in some of her latest pictures. The actor, who was last seen in Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy‘ — based on the infamous stolen-and-leaked sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee — is adept at disguise. We could not tell her from the real-life Pamela Anderson.

In her latest photos, too, Lily raised the bar with her top-notch fashion. The actor turned muse for Versace’s fall/winter 2022 campaign, for which she ditched her natural brown hair and opted for a charcoal black, pin-straight wig, which comprised blunt bangs. She also bleached her eyebrows for a gothic transformation into a “Versace Greca Goddess”.

 

The photoshoot was done to celebrate the fashion house’s new ‘Greca Goddess’ bag, with which the 33-year-old posed. In one of the pictures, she held it above her head like a speaker, wearing black latex gloves and a matching corset dress.

The Cinderella actor even opted for a dark shade of lipstick to complete the look.

In separate pictures from the campaign shared on Instagram by the Italian fashion label’s chief creative officer Donatella Versace, Lily was seen wearing the same black wig, but with a red, body-hugging dress with a deep neckline. She carried a matching red bag, gloves and boot stilettos.

“When @lilyjamesofficial got in front of the camera she transformed! Wearing the collection unlocked her own personal attitude and she took on a new energy and power. That’s exactly how you should feel when wearing Versace!” Donatella’s caption read.

She added that the photos were clicked “in the most incredible location in Rome” by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

What do you think of these pictures?

