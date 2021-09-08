scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Lily Collins is a dreamy bride in whimsical wedding pictures; take a look

For the nuptials, the bride wore a long-sleeved gown designed by Ralph Lauren, and the groom looked sharp in a velvet tuxedo

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 8, 2021 5:30:31 pm
Lily Collins, Lily Collins news, Lily Collins wedding, Lily Collins marriage, Lily Collins wedding gown, Lily Collins wedding photos, Lily Collins Emily in Paris, indian express newsMagical is the word we are going to have to use for this wedding! (Photo: Instagram/@lilyjcollins)

We opened our social media feeds to the wonderful news of Lily Collins getting married. The Emily in Paris star appeared to have tied the knot with Charlie McDowell in a private ceremony in Colorado, US over the weekend, looking resplendent and princessy in her wedding gown.

Sharing pictures of the ceremony on Instagram, the 32-year-old actor wrote: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

According to the couple’s Instagram posts, they married in Dunton, which is a luxury resort. For the nuptials, the bride wore a long-sleeved gown designed by Ralph Lauren, and the groom looked sharp in a velvet tuxedo.

ALSO READ |You should not miss these 10 stylish pictures of Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Collins’ dress details included a fitting gown with a high neckline that was covered in lace. Fashion stylist and costume designer Rob Zangardi had styled her, and in some of the additional posts we could see her wearing a matching, hooded cape — looking like she had walked out of a fairy tale!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Posing with her husband near a waterfall, the actor wrote: “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…”

Magical — that is the word we are going to have to use for this wedding!

McDowell also shared the picture, writing that this moment “will forever play inside [his] head”. “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins,” he captioned.

Congratulations to this couple!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie McDowell (@charliemcdowell)

