Lily Collins is a dreamy bride in whimsical wedding pictures; take a look

We opened our social media feeds to the wonderful news of Lily Collins getting married. The Emily in Paris star appeared to have tied the knot with Charlie McDowell in a private ceremony in Colorado, US over the weekend, looking resplendent and princessy in her wedding gown.

Sharing pictures of the ceremony on Instagram, the 32-year-old actor wrote: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…”

According to the couple’s Instagram posts, they married in Dunton, which is a luxury resort. For the nuptials, the bride wore a long-sleeved gown designed by Ralph Lauren, and the groom looked sharp in a velvet tuxedo.

Collins’ dress details included a fitting gown with a high neckline that was covered in lace. Fashion stylist and costume designer Rob Zangardi had styled her, and in some of the additional posts we could see her wearing a matching, hooded cape — looking like she had walked out of a fairy tale!

Posing with her husband near a waterfall, the actor wrote: “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…”

Magical — that is the word we are going to have to use for this wedding!

McDowell also shared the picture, writing that this moment “will forever play inside [his] head”. “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins,” he captioned.

Congratulations to this couple!

