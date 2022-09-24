Lilly Singh makes a case for androgynous fashion in black sherwani

Donning ensembles that do not speak of any gender is the latest fashion trend around the globe. From Gul Panag to Brad Pitt, many celebs have opted for gender-neutral ensembles, and we are totally loving this change. Though not a newbie, Lilly Singh has once again hopped on the bandwagon with one of her latest looks.
The YouTuber made a non-conformist fashion choice as she donned a black embroidered closed collar button-down sherwani along with black pyjamas. She looked royal as she accessorised her look with a gold finish turquoise beaded long necklace set, earrings, and rings. Her black leather shoes complemented her outfit.
Opting for a light makeup look, she went for just a blue eyeliner and bindi. Tying her hair in a loose ponytail, she wore oversized black sunglasses to add finishing touches to her look.
Among many others, Priyanka Chopra rightly commented -“Maharaj!!!”.
However, this is not the first time that Lilly experimented with her ethnic sartorial choices. Earlier, while talking about feeling comfortable with“mixing and matching” her clothes, she posted a series of pictures wearing a ‘Taran jacket’ from Anita Dongre, which she paired with bell bottoms.
Trying to normalise wearing a men’s sherwani, she said, “As someone who’s not super feminine, Desi clothes have previously stressed me out. I personally get self-conscious wearing a short top, while pulling up a heavy lehenga. Not to mention, I always get cold! But I’ve always felt obligated to do it anyway.. up until now. Now I’m like, why can’t you mix a “men’s” Sherwani? The answer is, you can.”
Recently, Brad Pitt, too, made a fashion statement as he was spotted on the red carpet wearing a knee-length skirt and jacket for the screening of his film Bullet Train.
Closer home, there is actor Ranveer Singh who has, time and again, promoted gender-neutral fashion with his looks. In the picture, he aced the classic black tuxedo with a half-draped skirt
Gul Panag also posted a series of pictures on Instagram, wherein, she can be seen rocking a bandhgala short sherwani with buttons, along with a matching pair of dark blue churidar pants.
