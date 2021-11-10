Lilly Singh makes a case for androgynous fashion in this Anita Dongre outfit

Around the world, androgynous fashion has picked up quite a lot in the recent years. In India, actor Ranveer Singh has been hailed for his looks which have almost always been seen as unorthodox, eccentric and outside-the-box. Remember when he was clicked in heels, or was seen wearing a skirt?

In the West, androgynous fashion has become synonymous with the likes of Billy Porter, Harry Styles, and others embracing the partly-male-partly-female appearance. In fact, YouTuber Lilly Singh, too, has been seen making many non-conformist fashion choices, mostly to do with ethnic clothing.

She recently, however, opened up about it, writing in an Instagram post that she feels most comfortable while “mixing and matching” her clothes.

“This Diwali has been all about mixing and matching. As someone who’s not super feminine, desi clothes have previously stressed me out. I personally get self-conscious wearing a short top, while pulling up a heavy lengha. Not to mention, I always get cold! But I’ve always felt obligated to do it anyway.. up until now. (Sic)”

She posted a series of pictures wearing a ‘Taran jacket’ from Anita Dongre, which she paired with “bell bottoms, a blouse from my last Zoom meeting and heels”, suggesting her followers that it is all right to wear a “men’s sherwarni”.

The comedian and actor looked every bit regal in the outfit, which she accessorised with a pair of jhumkis, a matching choker necklace, and bangles. Her subtle makeup did justice to her festive look, as did her long hair, which she braided.

But this was not the only festive look of hers in which she opted for such a sartorial pick. A few of her recent pics have had androgynous undertones, too.

And Lilly is also not the only celebrity this festive season who has gone the unconventional way. Rhea Kapoor, who has donned one too many unique looks in the past, posted some Diwali pictures in which she was seen wearing “Diwali dhoti” and a “bandhgala”, both of which are traditionally seen on men.

“Fuss free in @raghavendra.rathore and @anamikakhanna.in menswear,” she captioned. We dig the look.

The producer opted for stunning statement earrings, but everything else about the look was uber chic, and fashionable. Dhoti pants are in vogue now, so if you are looking for some cues, get inspired by these androgynous options!

What do you think of the looks?

