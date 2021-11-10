scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
MUST READ

Lilly Singh makes a case for androgynous fashion in this Anita Dongre outfit

"As someone who’s not super feminine, desi clothes have previously stressed me out," the comedian confessed

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 10, 2021 9:40:37 pm
Lilly Singh, Lilly Singh fashion, Lilly Singh Diwali fashion, Lilly Singh ethnic looks, Lilly Singh androgynous fashion, what is androgynous fashion, Lilly Singh in Anita Dongre, Rhea Kapoor, Diwali 2021, indian express newsWhat did you think of the look? (Photos: PR handout)

Around the world, androgynous fashion has picked up quite a lot in the recent years. In India, actor Ranveer Singh has been hailed for his looks which have almost always been seen as unorthodox, eccentric and outside-the-box. Remember when he was clicked in heels, or was seen wearing a skirt?

In the West, androgynous fashion has become synonymous with the likes of Billy Porter, Harry Styles, and others embracing the partly-male-partly-female appearance. In fact, YouTuber Lilly Singh, too, has been seen making many non-conformist fashion choices, mostly to do with ethnic clothing.

ALSO READ |Will the perfect men’s dress ever exist – and would men wear it?

She recently, however, opened up about it, writing in an Instagram post that she feels most comfortable while “mixing and matching” her clothes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

“This Diwali has been all about mixing and matching. As someone who’s not super feminine, desi clothes have previously stressed me out. I personally get self-conscious wearing a short top, while pulling up a heavy lengha. Not to mention, I always get cold! But I’ve always felt obligated to do it anyway.. up until now. (Sic)”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She posted a series of pictures wearing a ‘Taran jacket’ from Anita Dongre, which she paired with “bell bottoms, a blouse from my last Zoom meeting and heels”, suggesting her followers that it is all right to wear a “men’s sherwarni”.

ALSO READ |Diwali celebrations: Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh nail ethnic looks

The comedian and actor looked every bit regal in the outfit, which she accessorised with a pair of jhumkis, a matching choker necklace, and bangles. Her subtle makeup did justice to her festive look, as did her long hair, which she braided.

But this was not the only festive look of hers in which she opted for such a sartorial pick. A few of her recent pics have had androgynous undertones, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

And Lilly is also not the only celebrity this festive season who has gone the unconventional way. Rhea Kapoor, who has donned one too many unique looks in the past, posted some Diwali pictures in which she was seen wearing “Diwali dhoti” and a “bandhgala”, both of which are traditionally seen on men.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

“Fuss free in @raghavendra.rathore and @anamikakhanna.in menswear,” she captioned. We dig the look.

The producer opted for stunning statement earrings, but everything else about the look was uber chic, and fashionable. Dhoti pants are in vogue now, so if you are looking for some cues, get inspired by these androgynous options!

What do you think of the looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

chhath puja, chhath puja 2020, chhath puja date 2020, chhath puja 2020 date in india
Chhath Puja 2021: Here’s what celebrations look like across India

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X