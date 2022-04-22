Lila Moss graces British Vogue cover for the first time; everything to know about the 19-year-old model

“Lila Moss is forging her own path in fashion,” reads a headline dated April 21, 2022 in British Vogue, whose May cover has been graced by the 19-year-old. Daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, 48, and her ex-partner Jefferson Hack, this is Lila’s first ever cover shoot for the fashion magazine.

The accompanying interview describes her initiation into the world of fashion, stating that Lila was eight when she “began to really process her mother’s fame”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Grace (@lilamoss)

“That was when I realised the paparazzi thing, that they were interested in her, for some reason… Then I went to secondary school and everyone was like, ‘Oh, your mum’s Kate Moss!’”

The model’s lack of understanding would make her indignant, and she would yell as a child, “How do you know who she is? She’s old! She’s old and boring!”, she shares in the cover interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Lila, whose full name is ‘Lila Grace Moss Hack’, has been shot by photographer Steven Meisel. She tells Vogue that her mother, who herself started modelling when she was only 14, dissuaded her from taking it up as a profession. “My mum always put me off [modelling]. She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it’.”

Moss had told Vanity Fair in 2012, “Nobody takes care of you mentally. There’s a massive pressure to do what you have to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

“When I was younger she was scared that I’d fall into the same trap, I think.”

It took Lila some time to “feel comfortable in front of the camera”. “I remember mum asked me to do something with her when I was 13. I said ‘yes’. And then I woke up and I was like, ‘I can’t do it!’ I was so shy — and I had braces.”

She shot her first campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty when she was 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

In September 2021, she made a runway appearance for Fendi x Versace at the Milan Fashion Week with her mother. As she sashayed down the ramp in a bodysuit, people noticed an insulin pump attached to the upper left side of her thigh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Grace (@lilamoss)

What she wore was an Omnipod insulin pump — a wireless insulin management system — that people with type 1 diabetes need. She tells Vogue about it: “That was epic.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!