Liger promotions: Ananya Panday amps up the style quotient in chic ensembles

August 13, 2022 9:40:06 pm
Ananya Panday’s fashion choices are a perfect combination of style and comfort, and she never misses out on serving casual-wear inspiration with her chic picks. As such, the actor who is currently promoting her upcoming release Liger, has been dishing out a range of stunning looks and we are totally impressed.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Exuding chic vibes, the Gehraiyaan actor wore a printed crop top which she teamed with distressed denim pants. She opted for minimal accessories and makeup, letting the outfit do all the talking.
Sharing a collage of her pictures, she wrote, “My next mood swing is in exactly 6 minutes.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Prior to this, the 23-year-old actor shone as bright as the sun in a yellow outfit. The body-hugging mini dress featured a bandage-style neckline. She paired the look with matching stilettoes and earrings. Ananya left her hair loose in soft curls and went for subtle makeup with just pink lipstick.
The actor also stood out in a white and red co-ord set from BodyEpisodes that featured a cropped shirt with a notched lapel and double pockets. She paired the look with a cut-out bralette and high-waisted wide-legged trousers. She rounded off the look with white sneakers and golden hoops.
In yet another event, Ananya chose a yellow colour scuba zip corset top teamed with blue denim jeans. She shared a picture on her social media where Vijay Deverakonda can be seen relaxing on Ananya’s lap as they travel to an event venue on a local train.
Ananya looked stunning in a black cut-out dress at the launch of Liger’s trailer. The runway-worthy dress featured a halter neckline with a criss-cross front, intricate cut-out, and a thigh-high slit. Kohled and smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and mane left open in soft curls rounded off her look.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Latest News
IELTS scam: Three from education consultancy firm in Gujarat held for forging IELTS marksheets
PV Sindhu set to miss World Championships with injury
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Congress says ‘finally’
Chennai: Traffic diversions ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid
Your Daily Wrap: Salman Rushdie ‘likely to lose an eye’; Centre reinstates Kashmiri IAS officer; and more
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
NID foundation, Chandigarh University create Guinness Record for largest human formation of waving national flag
People with disabilities turn muse for couturiers at FDCI x Tamana NGO fashion show
BJYM will hold history classes for those questioning RSS’ contribution to freedom struggle: Tejasvi Surya
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha appreciated by the Academy, makers says ‘we’re immensely humbled’
This is just a stepping stone into a new era in my professional boxing career: Vijender