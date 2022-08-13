scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Liger promotions: Ananya Panday amps up the style quotient in chic ensembles

Ananya has been dishing out some of her best looks and we are totally impressed!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 9:40:06 pm
AnanyaFrom bold to chic, Ananya Panday has been grabbing eyeballs with her fashion picks. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday’s fashion choices are a perfect combination of style and comfort, and she never misses out on serving casual-wear inspiration with her chic picks. As such, the actor who is currently promoting her upcoming release Liger, has been dishing out a range of stunning looks and we are totally impressed.

Exuding chic vibes, the Gehraiyaan actor wore a printed crop top which she teamed with distressed denim pants. She opted for minimal accessories and makeup, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Ananya Ananya Panday looks super cool in this pretty outfit. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Sharing a collage of her pictures, she wrote, “My next mood swing is in exactly 6 minutes.”

Ananya Ananya has been experimenting with hues and styles. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Prior to this, the 23-year-old actor shone as bright as the sun in a yellow outfit. The body-hugging mini dress featured a bandage-style neckline. She paired the look with matching stilettoes and earrings. Ananya left her hair loose in soft curls and went for subtle makeup with just pink lipstick.

Ananya Ananya looks chic in a red-white co-ord set. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

The actor also stood out in a white and red co-ord set from BodyEpisodes that featured a cropped shirt with a notched lapel and double pockets. She paired the look with a cut-out bralette and high-waisted wide-legged trousers. She rounded off the look with white sneakers and golden hoops.

Ananya Looks like yellow is Ananya’s favourite colour! (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

In yet another event, Ananya chose a yellow colour scuba zip corset top teamed with blue denim jeans. She shared a picture on her social media where Vijay Deverakonda can be seen relaxing on Ananya’s lap as they travel to an event venue on a local train.

Ananya Ananya raises the temperature in a black sensuous cut-out dress. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya looked stunning in a black cut-out dress at the launch of Liger’s trailer. The runway-worthy dress featured a halter neckline with a criss-cross front, intricate cut-out, and a thigh-high slit. Kohled and smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and mane left open in soft curls rounded off her look.

