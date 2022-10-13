LFW 2022: Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Diana Penty steal the show on Day 1

Lakmé Fashion Week, the biannual fashion extravaganza, is back with its second leg this year and with it are several Bollywood celebrities who turned showstoppers for designers on Day 1 of the five-day event. On Wednesday, the opening day, stars like Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, and Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp in show-stopping creations, looking absolutely dazzling.

The Mimi actor, who walked for Shantnu and Nikhil, looked regal in a heavily embroidered lehenga set from their collection ‘Capella’. According to the designer duo, their latest line revisits the opulence that was served by the Baroque Era and its majestic artifact: The Chandelier. “With this brilliant object of layered artistic lighting as their guiding beacon, the collection also unveiled layers of designing creativity for each ensemble,” the press note read.

The sparkling silver lehenga featured tone-on-tone embroidery and was teamed with a matching choli that featured a plunging neckline and an inverted hem at the center. Giving a modern touch to the otherwise traditional ensemble, was a dupatta worn as a cape.

Kriti Sanon dazzled in a silver lehenga set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon dazzled in a silver lehenga set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti’s look was accessorised with a beautiful neckpiece and a few matching rings, as she opted for smokey eyes, nude glossy lips, defined eyebrows, and highlighted features. She wore her hair down with a middle parting.

The embroidery on the collection is inspired by Baroque motif leaves, lace, and architecture. “Everything is exaggerated in terms of silhouettes to match the opulence of the early 17th century. The colours used this season are off-white, mint-gold, and charcoal, all an ode to the interiors of a Baroque palace,” read a post on the Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram page.

Another actor who scorched the ramp on the first day was Mrunal Thakur who was seen in a creation from Mishru’s collection ‘Form & Feeling’. The actor dazzled in a red floral lehenga set that featured an elaborate and meticulous applique work consisting of hand-cut 3D flowers and embellishments. The lehenga was paired with a matching dupatta, and blouse that featured broad straps and a plunging neckline.

Mrunal Thakur looked splendid in a red bridal enesemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur looked splendid in a red bridal enesemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Breaking the monotony of the look, Mrunal accessorised with a green choker and a pair of matching earrings. Smokey kohled eyes with winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, perfectly done brows, glossy lips, and wet-styled hair rounded off the actor’s look.

There was also Diana Penty who kept it sparkly in a sequinned gold-toned ensemble by Pallavi Mohan from the designer’s ‘Not So Serious’ collection — an ode to the feisty force of friendship, its vibrancy, and energy.

Diana Penty in a sparkling cut-out gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty in a sparkling cut-out gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The shimmery backless sheer gown with cutouts was accessorised with minimum jewellery and paired with nude coloured stilettos. Diana oozed glam with well-defined eye makeup and nude lips. Her short hair styled in a side parting added the perfect finishing touches.

Gauahar Khan rocked a dual toned dress. (Photo: Lakme Fashion Week/ Instagram) Gauahar Khan rocked a dual toned dress. (Photo: Lakme Fashion Week/ Instagram)

Gauahar Khan also walked the ramp on the first day — in a one-shoulder blue and grey two-toned dress that featured an asymmetrical hemline. Accessorising with a pair of earrings, she chose black strappy stilettos and a side-swept gelled hairdo to round off her look. The actor walked the ramp for INIFD Launchpad.

