LFW 2022: Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tara Sutaria make heads turn on day 4

The fourth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week saw some of the biggest names of B-town strutting on the ramp for well-known designers. From Ananya Panday’s uber-cool look to Aditi Rao Hydari’s traditional look, the event was high on glamour and creativity and showcased a stunning collection from various designers.

Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra set the pulse racing in an all-black ensemble as he turned showstopper for Gaurav Gupta, whose collection encapsulated the meteoric sensibility through crystal burst embroideries, a celestial colour palette, and astronomical construction.

The actor rocked a glittering net t-shirt worn over a black vest which was teamed with matching pants and knee length jacket that featured sparkling embroidery on the front.

Sidharth Malhotra dazzled in Gaurav Gupta’s creation. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra dazzled in Gaurav Gupta’s creation. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Looking smoldering hot, Liger actor, Ananya Panday set the ramp on fire as she turned the muse for Pankaj & Nidhi wearing an orange mini blazer dress from the designer duo’s ‘SOLARIS’ collection. The fitted dress that accentuated her svelte frame, featured lace cut-work details in floral patterns, notch lapel collars, and a double-breasted button-up front.

Ananya accessorised her look with a pair of small earrings and a ring. She tied her hair in a top bun with a middle parting. For the glam quotient, Ananya went for shimmery eyes, blushed cheeks, perfectly done brows, and a glossy pink shade on the lips.

Ananya exuded boss-lady vibes in an orange blazer mini dress (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya exuded boss-lady vibes in an orange blazer mini dress (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

“‘SOLARIS’ collection palette transitions from shades of sunshine oranges, ambers, and yellows to shades of horizon pinks and purples, to dusky teals and greens. Silhouettes are sharp and modern – constructed blazers and fluid pantsuits, contemporary jackets worn with high-waisted pants and pencil skirts, and dresses that flatter and feel celebratory,” read a post on Lakme Fashion Week Instagram page.

Aditi Rao Hydari stunned in a traditional ensemble as she turned the showstopper for Gaurang Shah. The designer’s collection included a distinctive line-up of handwoven garments. “Rich, traditional weaves like Kanjeevaram, Paithan, Banaras, Kota, Uppada, Khadi, and Muslin are fused with complex Gara, Kasuti, Aari, Chikan, and Kutch embroidery. Furthermore, these dynamic crafts have been balanced with surface textures of bandhani, shibori, patachitra, kalamkari, and cheriyal paintings,” a post on Lakme fashion Week’s Instagram page described the collection.

Aditi looked elegant as she owned the ramp in a traditional outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditi looked elegant as she owned the ramp in a traditional outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked every bit a royalty as she own the ramp in a golden silk lehenga with a floral print on the border paired with a matching blouse and a sheer red-coloured dupatta that featured intricate embroidery. Keeping the look minimal, she sported a septum ring, a pair of jhumka, and red bangles. Aditi chose subtle makeup with shimmery eyes and nude lips. She tied her hair in a loose and messy braid and rounded off the look with a dainty bindi on her forehead.

Another actor acing the traditional look was Tara Sutaria who dazzled in a floral lehenga from designer Aisha Rao. The actor teamed the heavy floral motif embroidery lehenga with a full-sleeved bralette and a net veil that featured embroidery on the border. Accessorising the look with a statement neckpiece, Tara left her hair loose with a centre parting. For the glam quotient, she went with smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and nude lips.

Tara in traditional outfit with a modern touch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara in traditional outfit with a modern touch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rao’s collection had a good dose of sparkle with many outfits encrusted in sequins making them perfect for day-to-night dressing. For Rao, the collection was an attempt to bring back nostalgia associated with Barcelona.

Another celeb that grabbed the eyeball with her steal-worthy look was Genelia Deshmukh, who sashayed down the ramp in a stunning dress from Varun Nidhika’s latest collection. She oozed glamour in a black statement blouse that comes with an off-shoulder neckline and a cropped hem. The actor teamed it with a grey A-line motif printed skirt. She chose a pair of dangling earrings and a statement ring and for makeup, she went for bold eye makeup and nude-shade lipstick.

Genelia looked stunning in this beautiful ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Genelia looked stunning in this beautiful ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Another celebrity who made a statement with her sartorial pick was ace tennis player Sania Mirza who turned the showstopper for Anushree Reddy. The designer collection is inspired by royal travel stories of gilded era royalties, thus marrying age-old craft and cultural notations with modernist elegance and the brand’s charismatic aesthetic.

Sania Mirza was a vision to behold in a silver lehenga set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sania Mirza was a vision to behold in a silver lehenga set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sania oozed royalty vibes as she strutted down the ramp in a silver-coloured heavily embroidered lehenga paired with a matching blouse and dupatta. She wore a heavy choker necklace and chose subtle makeup for the event.

