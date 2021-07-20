Leyna Bloom becomes first transgender model to grace the cover of this sports magazine

American magazine Sports Illustrated has set an example as they featured transgender model of colour Leyna Bloom on their latest cover. This, however, is not the first instance of the magazine prioritising inclusion. Prior to this, Brazillian trans model Valentina Sampaio also featured in their swimsuit issue last year.

In 2017, Leyna also featured on Vogue cover, becoming the first transgender woman of colour to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom)

Sharing the pictures on Instagram the model said that the process was healing. “This moment heals a lot of pain in the world. We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder. I’m am so happy, honored, and humbled to share that I’m the 1st trans woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated!” Leyna wrote as she looked striking in a white swim suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

Sharing some pictures from the shoot, the magazine wrote, “From the ballroom to being a cover model, Leyna Bloom graces the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swim issue. She truly is making this world a better place.”

She often takes to Instagram to share her experiences as well as pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom)