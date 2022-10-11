scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Inside Lena Headey’s wedding with Marc Menchaca: A ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion

The two got married in a beautiful ceremony held in Italy, pictures of which were shared on social media. The bride kept it simple and classy in a white satin gown with a plunging V-shaped neckline

Lena Headey, Lena Headey wedding, Lena Headey wedding gown, Lena Headey wedding fashion, Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca, Game of Thrones reunion, indian express newsThe wedding purportedly took place last week in Italy. (Photo: Instagram/@gotinsider)

She may have played the twisted queen and queen-mother Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones — always concocting cataclysmic scenarios for her enemies — but in real life, Lena Headey scored herself a dreamy wedding with the love of her life, Marc Menchaca.

And if you are wondering if it was anything as macabre as a bloody GoT wedding, it was not. Some friends, however, made their presence felt making it a perfect reunion of all the ‘houses’ from the show — the Lannisters, Starks, Targaryens, et al.

According to news reports, Headey, 49 — who was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2013, and with whom she shares a 12-year-old son Wylie — began dating Ozark star Menchaca in 2020.

The two got married in a beautiful ceremony held in Italy, pictures of which were shared on social media. The bride kept it simple and classy in a white satin gown with a plunging V-shaped neckline. The dress featured thin shoulder straps; she accessorised with flowers that she wore on her head.

She also wore the traditional veil and carried a bouquet of flowers; Menchaca, on the other hand, wore a navy-blue suit and looked super sharp and dapper.

The wedding ceremony, which purportedly took place last week, was attended by some of Headey’s coworkers-turned-friends Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas.

In one of the pictures, Turner was seen being her goofy self, posing in a white see-through shirt and a pair of black trouser pants. In another, she appeared in a selfie with her husband, in which she wore a tropical green dress, squinting her eyes against the sun.

Dinklage, who played Headey’s brother on the HBO show, was seen posing with Conleth Hill and Michelle Fairley, who played Lord Varys and Catelyn Stark, respectively.

