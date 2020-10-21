Laxmmi Bomb promotions: Kiara Advani gives this Arpita Mehta outfit an interesting twist

What do you think of her look? (Source: Eka Lakhani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is all set to release on a streaming platform, and Kiara has been busy promoting the film. The starlet was recently spotted in two different looks and while one was elaborate, the other was understated.

Styled by Eka Lakhani, the actor was seen looking lovely in an Arpita Mehta ensemble, which looked like a lehenga draped like a sari — giving an interesting twist to the outfit. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves, dewy make-up and accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Anmol.

In another look, she was seen in a classy black dress from Riti Rahul Shah. We dig the cuts and the overlap detail. It was completed with hair parted at the centre and styled in soft waves.

What do you think of her looks?

