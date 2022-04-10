Latex dress, corset gown, risqué cut-out: Kardashians stunned at their new show’s premiere in LA

The Kardashians are back on the screen after their ragingly popular, 20-season show Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to a end in September 2020. Titled ‘The Kardashians‘, the Hulu show recently hosted its premiere in Los Angeles with a star-studded red carpet.

And stealing all the spotlight was the family and the ladies of the hour — Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian along with momager Kris Jenner. They walked the ramp, decked in their glamorous best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Truong (@kimkimnails)

Kim stole the show in a grey latex dress (a fabric she has truly made her own with audacious sartorial choices) with a mermaid hem and a thigh high slit. The dress was designed by Thierry Mugler himself, who passed away this January. Kim, styled by Dani Levi, accessorised this space-chic look with a stack of metallic chokers and bangles on both hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney, on the other hand, went a witchy route in an all-black ensemble with a risqué cut-out at the chest and a good old train. She accessorised the look with a statement two-toned chain link necklace.

ALSO READ | Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not legally hitched

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé made for one sexy mama as she attended the premiere with her daughter True as her date, dressed in a satin sand-coloured corseted, form-fitting gown. True looked adorable by her side, dressed in a cute satin dress in the same colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Kris Jenner shined the brightest in a hot pink ensemble with kimono sleeves, pink sandals, and bag with a statement neckpiece and chain link bracelets on both wrists.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on April 14.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!