Sunday, April 10, 2022
Breaking News

Latex dress, corset gown, risqué cut-out: Kardashians stunned at their new show’s premiere in LA

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, along with momager Kris Jenner, walked the ramp, looking glamorous

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 10, 2022 5:25:10 pm
the kardashiansThe Kardashians stunned at the premiere of their upcoming show. (Photo: kyliegorgeouss/ Instagram)

The Kardashians are back on the screen after their ragingly popular, 20-season show Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to a end in September 2020. Titled ‘The Kardashians‘, the Hulu show recently hosted its premiere in Los Angeles with a star-studded red carpet.

And stealing all the spotlight was the family and the ladies of the hour — Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian along with momager Kris Jenner. They walked the ramp, decked in their glamorous best.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Truong (@kimkimnails)

Kim stole the show in a grey latex dress (a fabric she has truly made her own with audacious sartorial choices) with a mermaid hem and a thigh high slit. The dress was designed by Thierry Mugler himself, who passed away this January. Kim, styled by Dani Levi,  accessorised this space-chic look with a stack of metallic chokers and bangles on both hands.

ALSO READ |‘My 40s are about being Team Me’: Kim Kardashian shares differences between each decade of her life

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney, on the other hand, went a witchy route in an all-black ensemble with a risqué cut-out at the chest and a good old train. She accessorised the look with a statement two-toned chain link necklace.

ALSO READ |Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not legally hitched

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé made for one sexy mama as she attended the premiere with her daughter True as her date, dressed in a satin sand-coloured corseted, form-fitting gown. True looked adorable by her side, dressed in a cute satin dress in the same colour.

ALSO SEE |Khloé Kardashian shares before and after pictures of ‘sculpted arms and back’; check it out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Kris Jenner shined the brightest in a hot pink ensemble with kimono sleeves, pink sandals, and bag with a statement neckpiece and chain link bracelets on both wrists.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on April 14.

