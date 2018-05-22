Lara Dutta’s attempt at fusion is full of confusion; the make-up is a let down too

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Lara Dutta left us disappointed in a traditional-meets-modern outfit from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Featuring harem pants, embroidered blouse and a dupatta styled cape, the ensemble left us baffled.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 7:24:32 pm
Lara Dutta's look in this Papa Don't Preach outfit is a big let down. What do you think?
Of late, Lara Dutta’s sartorial choices have mostly left us disappointed. Be it failing to nail a classic thigh-high slit black gown or a beautifully printed sari from Shivan and Narresh, we think it’s time the actor hires a new stylist. And yet again, when Dutta stepped out for an event recently, her traditional-meets-modern outfit had a lot of confusion in it.

The baby pink ensemble from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika featured harem pants, a heavily embellished and floral embroidered blouse and a dupatta styled in the form of a cape. Styled by Esha Amiin, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of silver bejewelled heels and gold jhumkas from Azotiique. Even her nude make-up shade with half done hair failed to complement her outfit.

Prior to this, we spotted her making another fashion faux pas in an ivory ensemble, which included a lehenga styled skirt teamed with an embellished blouse and a matching dupatta. The outfit looked like the mix of sari and lehenga. For the make-up, she once again went for a nude make-up palette and accessorised it with silver jhumkas. While we didn’t like the outfit either, we think the styling was a tad bit better.

However, she managed to enthrall us with her glam look when she stepped out in a dazzling ball gown, which sparkled like vintage red wine. The Falguni and Shane Peacock number had embellished beads all through the length of the gown that added an alluring element to the ensemble. Stylist Amiin deserves an applause for preserving the sophisticated tone of the attire by pairing it with statement earrings.

What do you think about Dutta’s latest style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

