Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026: Ananya Panday and Radhikka Madan walk the ramp on Day 2

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Bollywood made its presence felt with spectacular looks on Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. One of the most talked about celebrity fashion moments of the day was Ananya Panday, who turned heads as the showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra in a striking all-white ensemble in collaboration with Supima cotton as part of the White Gold showcase.
The sporty yet luxe collection look, which featured a crisp, ethereal white shirt with clean lines and a pleated skirt, made a case for a contemporary aesthetic that stood out on the ramp. The styling with a glossy oversized blazer was on point as it echoed the theme of modern sophistication.
The hair was kept sleek and chic to keep the focus on the outfit. Her naturally toned makeup complemented the outfit with soft contouring used to sculpt her face, which subtly enhanced her eyes. The muted lip shade balanced out the minimalist, radiant look. The Liger actor kept a clean, camera-ready aesthetic that accentuated her features.
Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 was also spotlighted by Radhikka Madan, who walked for designers Mannat Jain and Sneha Ali Shetty. The Angrezi Medium actor delivered a cool and youthful aesthetic in a boxy, cropped shirt with vibrant Madras checks paired with teal pleated pants.
Madan carried a matching statement bag in the same checkered pattern as the shirt, which tied the whole outfit together. She added platform heels to the mix to give off all boss vibes! She also wore silver statement earrings with a metallic contrast, which added detailing without overpowering the outfit.
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Interestingly, this outfit, which blended Indian textiles with origami-inspired design, was part of the collection under the NIF Global ‘The Runway’ showcase. Madan opted for a nude makeup look with dewy skin, soft blush, and nude lips. Hair was styled in a relaxed manner with centre-parted curls that added the much-needed effortless finish to the vibe of the evening event.
Day 2 was all about eco-conscious fashion, Indian textiles, and innovation in Indian fashion, with designers focusing on recycled fabrics and circular fashion. It featured traditional materials like khadi, cotton, and Chanderi for the modern Indian audience aesthetic. In fact, designers ditched glam gowns for conceptual fashion celeb styling looks.