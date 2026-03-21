Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026: Ananya Panday and Radhikka Madan walk the ramp on Day 2

Bollywood made its presence felt with spectacular looks on Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. One of the most talked about celebrity fashion moments of the day was Ananya Panday, who turned heads as the showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra in a striking all-white ensemble in collaboration with Supima cotton as part of the White Gold showcase.

The sporty yet luxe collection look, which featured a crisp, ethereal white shirt with clean lines and a pleated skirt, made a case for a contemporary aesthetic that stood out on the ramp. The styling with a glossy oversized blazer was on point as it echoed the theme of modern sophistication.