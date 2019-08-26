Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive: Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty stun on Day 5

The Lakme Fashion Week just concluded, and the fashion event witnessed a wide array of stars walking the red carpet for various designers. While the finale was made memorable by Kareena Kapoor Khan, several stars sashayed down the ramp on Day 5, and the list included Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora.

Ranaut walked for designer Disha Patil, and looked lovely in a creation from the collection titled ‘The Interpretation of Love’. Created for brides, the ensemble exuded elegance and extravagance. The colour palette included pastels with heavy embellishment details, with the designer infusing Ottoman architectural symmetry into the collection.

Ranaut was seen in a powder blue lehenga with intricate silver work, making her look every bit like the Queen she is. The look was completed with smokey eyes, statement earrings and messy hair with a bouffant.

Arora, on the other hand, turned muse for designer Diya Rajvvir and looked stunning in a marsala hued ensemble from the collection titled ‘Rosettea’ which can best be described as rich, feminine and vibrant. Arora was seen turning heads in a plunging neckline choli, which was teamed with a long skirt with a thigh-high slit. The fan sleeves and the embroidered roses on the ensemble made it the perfect choice for the contemporary bride.

Shetty walked the ramp for designer Punit Balana in a crop top teamed with a long skirt from the collection titled ‘Rabari’. The actor’s look was accessorised with bangles, while her look was completed with hair styled in loose curls and dewy make-up.

Who do you think looked better?