Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Tara Sutaria’s debut for Ritu Kumar; Rakul Preet walks for Nachiket Barve

After Ananya Panday's debut for Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta, Tara Sutaria walked for Ritu Kumar.

Smokey eyes and black boots completed Tara Sutaria’s look at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. (Source: Label Ritu Kumar/Instagram) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The Lakme Fashion Week has started and one star after another is walking the ramp. After Ananya Panday’s debut for Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta, Tara Sutaria walked for Ritu Kumar. Kumar’s collection was more about the structure and fit, and black and red dominated the collection. Sharing pictures on their official Instagram page, they wrote, “This seasons collection is all about structure and fit, in a way that LABEL has never been before. The collection has colours from pastoral and equestrian mood, burnt reds and blacks dominate the palette.”

Sutaria was seen in a white shirt that was paired with a black, embroidered pinafore. Keeping her hair loose, she accessorised the look with a leather belt with beaded strands. Smokey eyes and black boots completed the look.

Tara Sutaria looked lovely on the ramp. (Source: Label Ritu Kumar/Instagram)

This marked the debut of the actor on the ramp. (Source: Label Ritu Kumar/Instagram)
The designer’s collection was all about structure and cut. (Source: Label Ritu Kumar/Instagram)

On Day three of the fashion week, Rakul Preet was too spotted walking the ramp for designer Nachiket Barve’s Passport Princess. The actor was seen in a black jumpsuit and this was paired with a sheer robe. Hoop earrings and hair styled in braids completed the look.

Rakul Preet was spotted walking the ramp for designer Nachiket Barve. (Source: Rakul Preet/Instagram)

