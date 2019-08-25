Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Tara Sutaria’s debut for Ritu Kumar; Rakul Preet walks for Nachiket Barve

The Lakme Fashion Week has started and one star after another is walking the ramp. After Ananya Panday’s debut for Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta, Tara Sutaria walked for Ritu Kumar. Kumar’s collection was more about the structure and fit, and black and red dominated the collection. Sharing pictures on their official Instagram page, they wrote, “This seasons collection is all about structure and fit, in a way that LABEL has never been before. The collection has colours from pastoral and equestrian mood, burnt reds and blacks dominate the palette.”

Advertising

Sutaria was seen in a white shirt that was paired with a black, embroidered pinafore. Keeping her hair loose, she accessorised the look with a leather belt with beaded strands. Smokey eyes and black boots completed the look.

ALSO READ | Winter/Festive 2019: Ananya Panday’s debut for Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta; see pics

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Stars galore at Manish Malhotra’s show

Advertising

On Day three of the fashion week, Rakul Preet was too spotted walking the ramp for designer Nachiket Barve’s Passport Princess. The actor was seen in a black jumpsuit and this was paired with a sheer robe. Hoop earrings and hair styled in braids completed the look.