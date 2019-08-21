Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Katrina Kaif dazzles as Manish Malhotra’s showstopper

The Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 is underway and designer Manish Malhotra presented his festive collection ‘Maahrumysha’, as he opened the week-long fashion extravaganza. His show witnessed the presence of an array of stars, but it was the showstopper who had all our attention. Katrina Kaif who sashayed down the ramp for the designer looked absolutely gorgeous in an intricately embroidered black lehenga, and made for a striking sight.

The outfit accentuated her frame exceedingly well. The look was rounded out with a statement neckpiece, smokey eyes and hair parted at the side. Speaking on the collection, the designer said, “This show is very special for me as this is an expansive collection with diverse fabrics; in wool, cotton and silk. I’ve refreshed the wedding palette in a more millennial and modern way. The whole collection is done in muted and vintage tones which makes it modern and glamorous, yet timeless.”

The actor had also walked the ramp for the veteran designer last year showcasing the his Indo-Persian inspired collection, ‘Zween’. She walked the ramp with actor Salman Khan and both of them looked regal.

The actor walked donning a quintessential brown lehenga with silver embellishments. The heavily adorned top was teamed with flowing cape-jacket on her shoulders. The intricate work on the choli and the plunging neckline stood out. The look was rounded out with hair styled in a textured wave by Amit Thakur and was accessorised with diamond earrings and soft smokey eyes by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair. Khan, on the other hand, had looked dapper in a classic black Manish Malhotra bandhgala suit.

