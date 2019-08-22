Toggle Menu
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar walk for designer Payal Singhal

The Payal Singhal collection was marked with intricate thread work, embellishments, cutwork jaalis, frayed tassels and leather embroidery.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar walked in colour co-ordinated ecru creations.

The week-long fashion extravaganza, Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 opened with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra presenting his festive collection ‘Maahrumysha’ in a spectacular show that had actor Katrina Kaif sashay down the runway as the showstopper. The following day, designer Payal Singhal celebrated two decades in the industry with a stunning collection titled “Gypsies and Bohemia”.  which was a perfect mix of her aesthetics and inspirations.

Creating the perfect ambiance, there was a bohemian Turkish and Moroccan bazaar set on the ramp, while Turkish carpets were hung above, with the show being a riot of colours and flavours.

The collection, which was a perfect mix of the designer’s aesthetics and inspirations, was marked with intricate thread work, embellishments, cutwork jaalis, frayed tassels and leather embroidery. The collection also featured patchwork, appliqués, 3D textures and pom-poms. The designer’s characteristic signature prints were visible in the form of hand-painted blossoms and ikat. The designer’s celebratory 20th-anniversary collection encapsulated the ethos of her designs over the years as well as her sensibilities.

The show also had Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar walking down the ramp in colour co-ordinated ecru creations. Dandekar looked lovely in a Georgette lehenga and a 3D embellished cropped blouse. We really like the tassell details on the choli.

The actor, on the hand, was spotted in a printed kurta, churidar and matching dupatta. We love the way his ensemble was teamed with sport shoes.

Shibani Dandekar looked lovely in the lehenga set.
Farhan Akhtar looked dapper.
Payal Singhal’s collection was titled Gypsies and Bohemia.
The collection was a perfect mix of her aesthetics and inspirations.

What do you think of the collection?

