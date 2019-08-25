Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Ananya Panday’s debut for Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta; see pics

The Lakme Fashion Week is underway and the latest to walk the ramp and make her debut is Ananya Panday. She walked for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta and looked absolutely gorgeous. For Reddy, the actor was spotted in a heavilly embellished lehenga. The pastel shade seemed like an unusual but interesting bridal colour.

Advertising

The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece with hair styled in soft waves.

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Stars galore at Manish Malhotra’s show

Advertising

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar walk for designer Payal Singhal

Arpita Mehta’s collection, on the other hand, was all about an admixture of classic culture and nouveau aesthetic. Titled TrenTradition, it was the perfect festive wear with an abundance of intricate embroidery and a riot of colour. Colours like raspberry pink, pineapple yellow and powder pink dominated her collection while she extensively used fabrics like silk organza, silk georgette and crêpe silk.

Panday was seen donning an intricately embellished lehenga with huge flower motifs at the hem. The look was rounded out with pink lip shade, hair parted at the centre and smokey eyes.

Mehta’s collection, apart from lehenga, featured shararas, jackets and corset belts, and all of them were fuss-free and made for an ideal choice for many who do not like too elaborate.

What do you think of the actor’s looks?