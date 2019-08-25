Toggle Menu
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Ananya Panday’s debut for Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta; see pics

Ananya Panday walked for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Ananya Panday looked lovely in both the looks. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

The Lakme Fashion Week is underway and the latest to walk the ramp and make her debut is Ananya Panday. She walked for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta and looked absolutely gorgeous. For Reddy, the actor was spotted in a heavilly embellished lehenga. The pastel shade seemed like an unusual but interesting bridal colour.

The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece with hair styled in soft waves.

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

 

The tassel details and the intricate embroidery stood out in the lehenga. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Arpita Mehta’s collection, on the other hand, was all about an admixture of classic culture and nouveau aesthetic. Titled TrenTradition, it was the perfect festive wear with an abundance of intricate embroidery and a riot of colour. Colours like raspberry pink, pineapple yellow and powder pink dominated her collection while she extensively used fabrics like silk organza, silk georgette and crêpe silk.

Panday was seen donning an intricately embellished lehenga with huge flower motifs at the hem. The look was rounded out with pink lip shade, hair parted at the centre and smokey eyes.

Ananya Panday walking ramp for Arpita Mehta. (Source: Focus Sports/ LFWWF2019/ IMGR)

Mehta’s collection, apart from lehenga, featured shararas, jackets and corset belts, and all of them were fuss-free and made for an ideal choice for many who do not like too elaborate.

Colours like raspberry pink, pineapple yellow and powder pink dominated her collection (Source: Focus Sports/ LFWWF2019/ IMGR)

 

Titled TrenTradition, her collection was the perfect festive wear with an abundance of intricate embroidery and a riot of colour. (Source: Photo: Focus Sports/ LFWWF2019/ IMGR)

Model wearing a sari with ruffle details by the designer. (Source: Photo: Focus Sports/ LFWWF2019/ IMGR)

 

What do you think of the actor’s looks?

