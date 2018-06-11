Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 edition to start from August 22

lakme fashion week. (Source: File Photo) lakme fashion week. (Source: File Photo)

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018 edition will start from August 22. The five-day fashion extravaganza will take place at St. Regis hotel, here.

The 38th season aims to support new talent and introduce inclusive platforms, while addressing the insatiable fashion palate of its patrons.

“Lakme Fashion Week has always brought together the best of both beauty and fashion. Winter/Festive 2018 will showcase the latest trends and concepts in fashion and beauty. It promises to be yet another exciting season – so stay tuned,” Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme, said in a statement.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head-Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd said,” since its inception, Lakme Fashion Week has presented the best of fashion and showcased exceptional talent and skill from the industry and the upcoming season will continue to bring forth new fashion ideas, along with a focus towards making the platform more inclusive, sustainable and global in its outlook”.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App