Lakme Fashion Week: Sunaina Khera makes her debut with Gen Next show

Lakme Fashion Week’s Gen Next edition is lauded for encouraging young talents. The 27th batch of Gen Next designers seems promising with Sunaina Khera all geared up to showcase her collection ‘A Long Way Home’. Inspired by her own life journey, the creations revolve around the evolution of different stages of grief.

“The collection features easy, breezy silhouettes with a dash of understated glamour. Constituting mostly evening wear, there are edgy blazer dresses, feminine slip dresses, elegant tiered skirts, statement tops and chic lehengas in organza, silk and tulle. The colour palette ranges from dark hues such as black and navy to sparkling whites, delicate pinks and cheerful tangerines. For the first time, paisley and hand embroidered sequins have been used throughout the collection, signifying the evolution of grief through the stages”, says an official release.

Some of the Gen Next designers from the previous batches include Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta, Ragini Ahuja, Kunal Rawal and Aneeth Arora.

On a different note, designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil are set to bring down the curtains at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2019. This will be the couturiers’ first stint at closing the fashion extravaganza. Shantanu and Nikhil will showcase their latest collection, Recruit SS’19, which will bring alive the brand’s beauty theme for this year – ‘Matte Reinvent’.