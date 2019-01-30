Lakmé Fashion Week 2019: Tabu and Karan Johar walk the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta

Lakmé Fashion Week summer/resort 2019 is underway and a host of designers like Rohit Bal, Anita Dongre, Shantanu and Nikhil among others will be showcasing their designs. The fashion extravaganza was kickstarted by Gaurav Gupta, where the designer presented his collection The (Un)folding featuring structured designs, sari gowns, and constructed dresses.

Director Karan Johar and actor Tabu walked the ramp for Gupta. Johar was spotted donning a red blazer with black and silver detailing. This was teamed with a black shirt and matching pants. The look was both fun and edgy.

Tabu, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an icy blue off-shoulder gown as she opened the show for the designer. The sequin and the floral detail made the outfit stand out. Red lipstick and hair parted at the centre completed the look. Gupta has completed 15 years in the industry and there couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate this feat.

Speaking on his collection, the designer shared on Instagram, “As a designer, I find it interesting to challenge myself. This time, we’re working on a collection that infuses traditional techniques like Chikankari with the brand’s signatures like sculpted draping and structured fluidity. By doing this, we’re giving new meaning to centuries-old crafts and telling the story of modern India in a new way.”

While models sashayed down the ramp, poet Navkirat Sodhi recited verses and helped in creating an unforgettable experience. It remains to be seen what the other designers have in store.