Lakme Fashion Week: Shraddha Kapoor is the showstopper for Anamika Khanna

October 10, 2021 3:50:24 pm
On Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week phygital show, actor Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna. The actor has been a regular on ramps and she looked stunning in the designer’s creation. It consisted of an abstract dress with beaded details. The black dress also featured tassels at the hem.
The bodice and the grey and black details made it an unlikely creation from the designer, but full marks to the actor for pulling it off this effortlessly. The look was completed with smokey eyes and blush pink lipshade.
Prior to this, she was seen as the muse and showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. She looked radiant in the intricately embroidered red and gold lehenga. The jewellery consisting of statement neckpiece and matha patti elevated the look.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Playing muse for @falgunishanepeacockindia and shooting with @falgunipeacock and @shanepeacock is always a delightful experience!✨ Thank you for dressing me up in your dreamy, exquisite couture! I still maintain, like I said last year, I could live your ensembles!”
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-