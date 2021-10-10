Lakme Fashion Week: Shraddha Kapoor is the showstopper for Anamika Khanna

On Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week phygital show, actor Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna. The actor has been a regular on ramps and she looked stunning in the designer’s creation. It consisted of an abstract dress with beaded details. The black dress also featured tassels at the hem.

The bodice and the grey and black details made it an unlikely creation from the designer, but full marks to the actor for pulling it off this effortlessly. The look was completed with smokey eyes and blush pink lipshade.

Shraddha Kapoor at the ramp. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor at the ramp. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The distressed details on the outfit worked well. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The distressed details on the outfit worked well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We dig the make-up especially the way her eye was done. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We dig the make-up especially the way her eye was done. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor pulled off the outfit effortlessly. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor pulled off the outfit effortlessly. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen as the muse and showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. She looked radiant in the intricately embroidered red and gold lehenga. The jewellery consisting of statement neckpiece and matha patti elevated the look.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Playing muse for @falgunishanepeacockindia and shooting with @falgunipeacock and @shanepeacock is always a delightful experience!✨ Thank you for dressing me up in your dreamy, exquisite couture! I still maintain, like I said last year, I could live your ensembles!”

What do you think of her look?

